What Should You Choose in the Dreaming of Blue Skies Quest in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

After gaining access to the Crow’s Nest area of the Junon Region in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, you’ll unlock a quest called “Dreaming of Blue Skies,” which allows you to make a choice between different types of food for the area’s legendary Condor. Here’s what you should choose to get a perfectly executed rank.

Recommended Videos

What Food Should You Feed the Condor in FF7 Rebirth?

“Dreaming of Blue Skies” in FF7 Rebirth involves you attempting to wrangle a cow to feed to the Condor. However, a fiend called the Mystic Dragon will abduct the cow, forcing you to fight it. The Mystic Dragon isn’t that hard to take down. Pelt it with your strongest level of Aero, and it’ll be dead before you know it.

After fighting the Mystic Dragon, you’ll get an option to bring one of the following to the Condor: Bovine Meat, Monster Flesh, or Peculiar Greens. Here are the outcomes depending on what you choose.

What Happens If You Choose Bovine Flesh

The Condor will arrive and eat the meat. The “Dreaming of Blue Skies” odd job will be marked as perfectly executed. You’ll also get a well-composed photo of the Condor.

What Happens If You Choose Monster Flesh

The Condor will arrive and eat the meat, but the “Dreaming of Blue Skies” odd job won’t be considered perfectly executed.

What Happens If You Choose Peculiar Greens

The Condor will arrive and seemingly eat the greens. The odd job won’t be considered perfectly executed.

Once you’ve made your decision, fast travel back to Condor Hill and give them to the bird-watcher and Colin. You should, in all honesty, choose the “Bovine Flesh.” There’s no advantage to choosing the wrong option here, and due to the way FF7 Rebirth doesn’t allow you to replay quests for quite some time, it’s not worth the headache.

If you want more writing on FF7 Rebirth, here’s our review of the game.