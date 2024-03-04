FF7 Rebirth Aerith Romance Guide

The battle between Tifa and Aerith finally comes to a head in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as the Gold Saucer date will determine Cloud’s real romance option once and for all. Here’s a complete romance guide for Aerith in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

How to Romance Aerith in FF7 Rebirth

To romance Aerith and get her as your Gold Saucer date in FF7 Rebirth, you need to build up relationship points with her. Below, we’ve listed all the things you can do to earn points with Aerith over the course of the game:

Choose the right dialogue options

Complete character-specific side quests that involve Aerith

Perform Synergy skills together

Do well in the Junon Parade

Have matching swimsuits in Costa Del Sol

Choose her and Barret in Costa Del Sol

That’s a pretty hefty list, and there is some overlap with Tifa. However, if you stay on top of her quests and dialogue options, you should be able to lock her in by the end of the game.

All Dialogue Options for Aerith

There are a total of six dialogue opportunities with Aerith. We’ve listed their chapters, prompts, and the best answers down below to help you secure those relationship points:

Chapter Prompt Answer Chapter 2, Kalm Wanna climb the clock tower together? Sure, let’s. Chapter 4, Junon Do you remember the first time we met? You shoved a flower at my face. Chapter 6, Costa Del Sol I start thinking things so dark and ugly it scares me. They’re just thoughts. Chapter 9, Gongaga Pretty selfish, huh? Waltzing in here, stirring up memories… They didn’t seem to mind. Chapter 10, Cosmo Canyon What will you do? Encourage her. Chapter 11, Nibelheim You never came up here hoping she’d wave? Sounds like something I’d do.

There are usually three options you can choose from in each of these scenarios: one good answer, one bad answer, and one best answer. We’ve listed all the best answers above, so make sure to pick them to maximize your time with Aerith.

All Aerith Side Quests

Next, we’ve listed all the side quests you can do in FF7 Rebirth to rack up even more relationship points with Aerith. These are quests where she’s heavily involved in, and plays a big part in their outcomes and processes, so make sure to hit them up.

Chapter Region Quest Name Chapter 2 Grasslands Flowers from the Hill Chapter 4 Junon Stuck in a Rut Chapter 7 Corel Rendezvous in Costa Del Sol Chapter 10 Cosmo Canyon Absence of a Sign Chapter 12 Junon Beneath Still Waters

You don’t actually have to choose any specific dialogue options in these quests, but just completing them alone will help you earn some extra points.

Do Well in the Junon Parade

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Just like with Tifa, doing well in the Junon Parade with the 7th Infantry will earn you points with Aerith. You need to hit a score of 100,000 during the Parade, and earn all of the commendations to improve your relationship with both girls.

What to Do in Costa Del Sol

Now here comes the big turning point to ensure that you’re prioritizing Aerith over Tifa. First, you need to make sure you have matching swimsuits. Here are the two combinations you should go for:

Ocean Chocobo (Cloud) + Floral Delight (Aerith)

Wild Surf (Cloud) + Pink Mermaid (Aerith)

Choosing the right swimsuits for both of them will cause the game to prompt you, letting you know that Cloud and Aerith have the same tastes in their swimsuits.

Next, when Hojo shows up, make sure to help Aerith and Barret in the battle for more points.

All Synergy Skills With Cloud and Aerith

Finally, using Synergy skills can also be a good way to help you build relationship points with Aerith. These are unlocked via Folios with SP, and we’ve listed all Synergy skills with Cloud and Aerith down below:

Spell Blade

Bodyguard

Gold Saucer Dates

If all goes well, Aerith will show up in chapter 8 to tour the Gold Saucer facility with you. When this happens, you’ll know you’re on the right track, and chances are very high that you’ll also get her for the final skywheel date towards the end of the game.

And that’s how to romance Aerith in FF7 Rebirth.