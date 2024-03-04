Category:
FF7 Rebirth Aerith Romance Guide

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Mar 3, 2024 09:38 pm
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

The battle between Tifa and Aerith finally comes to a head in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as the Gold Saucer date will determine Cloud’s real romance option once and for all. Here’s a complete romance guide for Aerith in FF7 Rebirth.

How to Romance Aerith in FF7 Rebirth

To romance Aerith and get her as your Gold Saucer date in FF7 Rebirth, you need to build up relationship points with her. Below, we’ve listed all the things you can do to earn points with Aerith over the course of the game:

  • Choose the right dialogue options
  • Complete character-specific side quests that involve Aerith
  • Perform Synergy skills together
  • Do well in the Junon Parade
  • Have matching swimsuits in Costa Del Sol
  • Choose her and Barret in Costa Del Sol

That’s a pretty hefty list, and there is some overlap with Tifa. However, if you stay on top of her quests and dialogue options, you should be able to lock her in by the end of the game.

All Dialogue Options for Aerith

There are a total of six dialogue opportunities with Aerith. We’ve listed their chapters, prompts, and the best answers down below to help you secure those relationship points:

ChapterPromptAnswer
Chapter 2, KalmWanna climb the clock tower together?Sure, let’s.
Chapter 4, JunonDo you remember the first time we met?You shoved a flower at my face.
Chapter 6, Costa Del SolI start thinking things so dark and ugly it scares me.They’re just thoughts.
Chapter 9, GongagaPretty selfish, huh? Waltzing in here, stirring up memories…They didn’t seem to mind.
Chapter 10, Cosmo CanyonWhat will you do?Encourage her.
Chapter 11, NibelheimYou never came up here hoping she’d wave?Sounds like something I’d do.

There are usually three options you can choose from in each of these scenarios: one good answer, one bad answer, and one best answer. We’ve listed all the best answers above, so make sure to pick them to maximize your time with Aerith.

All Aerith Side Quests

Next, we’ve listed all the side quests you can do in FF7 Rebirth to rack up even more relationship points with Aerith. These are quests where she’s heavily involved in, and plays a big part in their outcomes and processes, so make sure to hit them up.

ChapterRegionQuest Name
Chapter 2GrasslandsFlowers from the Hill
Chapter 4JunonStuck in a Rut
Chapter 7CorelRendezvous in Costa Del Sol
Chapter 10Cosmo CanyonAbsence of a Sign
Chapter 12JunonBeneath Still Waters

You don’t actually have to choose any specific dialogue options in these quests, but just completing them alone will help you earn some extra points.

Do Well in the Junon Parade

junon parade in ff7 rebirth
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Just like with Tifa, doing well in the Junon Parade with the 7th Infantry will earn you points with Aerith. You need to hit a score of 100,000 during the Parade, and earn all of the commendations to improve your relationship with both girls.

What to Do in Costa Del Sol

aerith swimsuit in ff7 rebirth

Now here comes the big turning point to ensure that you’re prioritizing Aerith over Tifa. First, you need to make sure you have matching swimsuits. Here are the two combinations you should go for:

  • Ocean Chocobo (Cloud) + Floral Delight (Aerith)
  • Wild Surf (Cloud) + Pink Mermaid (Aerith)

Choosing the right swimsuits for both of them will cause the game to prompt you, letting you know that Cloud and Aerith have the same tastes in their swimsuits.

Next, when Hojo shows up, make sure to help Aerith and Barret in the battle for more points.

All Synergy Skills With Cloud and Aerith

Finally, using Synergy skills can also be a good way to help you build relationship points with Aerith. These are unlocked via Folios with SP, and we’ve listed all Synergy skills with Cloud and Aerith down below:

  • Spell Blade
  • Bodyguard

Gold Saucer Dates

If all goes well, Aerith will show up in chapter 8 to tour the Gold Saucer facility with you. When this happens, you’ll know you’re on the right track, and chances are very high that you’ll also get her for the final skywheel date towards the end of the game.

And that’s how to romance Aerith in FF7 Rebirth.

Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad first came home with Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].