FF7 Rebirth Junon Region 100% Completion Checklist

Whether you’re preparing dinner for a Condor or temporarily fighting foes as a frog, there’s a lot to see and do in the Junon Region. You won’t want to miss out on Phoenix’s Divine Intel locations or material-filled Lifesprings, so I’ve collected a 100% completion checklist for the Junon Region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

All Junon Region Activities in FF7 Rebirth

Here’s a breakdown of the quests, points of interest, and Queen’s Blood opponents you’ll find in Junon:

5 Side Quests

5 Activation Intel Towers

4 Expedition Lifesprings

1 Excavation Intel

1 Moogle Intel

1 Classified Intel

1 Chocobo Intel: Birds of the Mountain (Belle)

3 Divine Intel (Phoenix)

4 Fiend Intel

4 Phenomenon Intel / Protorelic quests

5 Combat Simulator Challenges

6 Queen’s Blood Opponents

All Junon Region Side Quests

Junon has some of my favorite side quests in FF7 Rebirth, as you’ll question what meat to feed a Condor and keep best boy Salmon safe on his journey across the treacherous wilderness. Here’s a list of all five quests:

Stuck in a Rut

When Words Won’t Do

Calling All Frogs

The Hardest Sell

Dreaming of Blue Skies

Junon Activation Intel Towers

Similar to the Grasslands, you can activate a total of five towers in Junon. Each one adds new points of interest on your map, such as Chocobo Intel, Expedition Intel, and more. Here are all the towers along with which locations they unlock:

Activation Intel 1: Seabreeze Tower

Unlocks:

Chocobo Intel: Birds of the Mountain

Expedition Intel 1: Chocobluff Lifespring

Divine Intel 1: Phoenix Sanctuary

Activation Intel 2: Buffeted Cape Tower

Unlocks:

Fiend Intel 1: Cacophonic Corvid

Activation Intel 3: Batteryhill Tower

Unlocks:

Moogle Intel: Mariner Moogle

Expedition Intel 2: Castaway Lifespring

Fiend Intel 2: Zemze Breaks

Activation Intel 4: Piedmont Tower

Unlocks:

Expedition Intel 3: Mountain Outpost Lifespring

Divine Intel 2: Phoenix Sanctuary

Fiend Intel 3: Scorched Earth

Activation Intel 5: Prospect Tower

Unlocks:

Expedition Intel 4: Pharecape Lifespring

Divine Intel 3: Phoenix Sanctuary

Fiend Intel 4: Weather the Storm

Classified Intel: The Whisperer in the Darkness

Located east of the Castaway Lifespring, this Classified Intel quest takes you to the habitat of a Mindflayer. This fiend, unfortunately, has no weaknesses. You’ll need to utilize your Synergy Abilities to pressure it.

Junon Protorelic and Phenomenon Intel Quests

In FF7 Rebirth, obtaining Protorelics is different in each region. For Junon, you’ll find yourself in the Fort Condor minigame, completing four stages before you retrieve the Protorelic. To my surprise, beating Fort Condor isn’t an easy task, but thankfully, we’ve compiled a few tips on how to use your units effectively.

Junon Excavation Intel: The Scars of War

It’s time to put your Chocobo’s nose to the test, unearthing the following three Transmuter Chips:

Armor Upgrades 3

Armor Upgrades 4

Psychic’s Charm

Junon Mariner Moogle

Similar to the Prairie Moogles in the Grasslands, you’ll need to herd the mischievous Moogles to the center of the area. Then you’ll gain access to the Moogle Emporium shop where you can trade Moogle Medals for Fire Materia Earrings, Skill Point tomes, Ether potions, and more.

Divine Intel: Phoenix Sanctuary Locations in Junon

Seeking out all three Divine Intel locations in Junon is definitely worth it. Otherwise, you’ll have to face Phoenix at Full Might, which I don’t recommend. Plus, you can beat Phoenix at any difficulty to receive the summoning Materia, so why go through all that trouble?

The first Divine Intel Sanctuary is located north of Gabe’s ranch near the Desolate Worksite cache.

The second Phoenix Divine Intel location takes you north from the Mountain Outpost Lifespring, which you’ll need Belle to reach.

The third is much easier to access, as you’ll find it right by the Crow’s Nest.

Junon Fiend Intel

When it comes to fiends, you’ll need to complete the following quests:

Fiend Intel 1: Cacophonic Corvid

Fiend Intel 2: Zemze Breaks

Fiend Intel 3: Scorched Earth

Fiend Intel 4: Weather the Storm

Junon Combat Simulator Missions

Completing Intel quests isn’t just busy work. As you complete them, you’ll unlock Combat Simulator missions, which reward useful Materia. In Junon, talk to Chadley at Gabe’s Ranch. When you use the Combat Simulator, you’ll have access to the following:

Summon Entity: Phoenix

Junon Battle Intel: Conqueror of the Skies

Junon Battle Intel: White Squall

Junon Region Intel: Level 1

Biological Intel: Breath of Life

All Queen’s Blood Players in Junon

Junon is a great place to get your Queen’s Blood fix with six players to face. Your opponents include:

Isabelle (Under Junon)

Zogan (Under Junon)

Moore Twins (Under Junon)

Cameron (Crow’s Nest)

Michaela (Crow’s Nest)

Neil (Crow’s Nest)

That’s our 100% completion checklist for Junon in FF7 Rebirth.