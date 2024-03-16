FF7 Rebirth Junon Region 100% Completion Checklist

Whether you’re preparing dinner for a Condor or temporarily fighting foes as a frog, there’s a lot to see and do in the Junon Region. You won’t want to miss out on Phoenix’s Divine Intel locations or material-filled Lifesprings, so I’ve collected a 100% completion checklist for the Junon Region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
All Junon Region Activities in FF7 Rebirth
Here’s a breakdown of the quests, points of interest, and Queen’s Blood opponents you’ll find in Junon:
- 5 Side Quests
- 5 Activation Intel Towers
- 4 Expedition Lifesprings
- 1 Excavation Intel
- 1 Moogle Intel
- 1 Classified Intel
- 1 Chocobo Intel: Birds of the Mountain (Belle)
- 3 Divine Intel (Phoenix)
- 4 Fiend Intel
- 4 Phenomenon Intel / Protorelic quests
- 5 Combat Simulator Challenges
- 6 Queen’s Blood Opponents
All Junon Region Side Quests
Junon has some of my favorite side quests in FF7 Rebirth, as you’ll question what meat to feed a Condor and keep best boy Salmon safe on his journey across the treacherous wilderness. Here’s a list of all five quests:
- Stuck in a Rut
- When Words Won’t Do
- Calling All Frogs
- The Hardest Sell
- Dreaming of Blue Skies
Junon Activation Intel Towers
Similar to the Grasslands, you can activate a total of five towers in Junon. Each one adds new points of interest on your map, such as Chocobo Intel, Expedition Intel, and more. Here are all the towers along with which locations they unlock:
Activation Intel 1: Seabreeze Tower
Unlocks:
- Chocobo Intel: Birds of the Mountain
- Expedition Intel 1: Chocobluff Lifespring
- Divine Intel 1: Phoenix Sanctuary
Activation Intel 2: Buffeted Cape Tower
Unlocks:
- Fiend Intel 1: Cacophonic Corvid
Activation Intel 3: Batteryhill Tower
Unlocks:
- Moogle Intel: Mariner Moogle
- Expedition Intel 2: Castaway Lifespring
- Fiend Intel 2: Zemze Breaks
Activation Intel 4: Piedmont Tower
Unlocks:
- Expedition Intel 3: Mountain Outpost Lifespring
- Divine Intel 2: Phoenix Sanctuary
- Fiend Intel 3: Scorched Earth
Activation Intel 5: Prospect Tower
Unlocks:
- Expedition Intel 4: Pharecape Lifespring
- Divine Intel 3: Phoenix Sanctuary
- Fiend Intel 4: Weather the Storm
Classified Intel: The Whisperer in the Darkness
Located east of the Castaway Lifespring, this Classified Intel quest takes you to the habitat of a Mindflayer. This fiend, unfortunately, has no weaknesses. You’ll need to utilize your Synergy Abilities to pressure it.
Junon Protorelic and Phenomenon Intel Quests
In FF7 Rebirth, obtaining Protorelics is different in each region. For Junon, you’ll find yourself in the Fort Condor minigame, completing four stages before you retrieve the Protorelic. To my surprise, beating Fort Condor isn’t an easy task, but thankfully, we’ve compiled a few tips on how to use your units effectively.
Junon Excavation Intel: The Scars of War
It’s time to put your Chocobo’s nose to the test, unearthing the following three Transmuter Chips:
- Armor Upgrades 3
- Armor Upgrades 4
- Psychic’s Charm
Junon Mariner Moogle
Similar to the Prairie Moogles in the Grasslands, you’ll need to herd the mischievous Moogles to the center of the area. Then you’ll gain access to the Moogle Emporium shop where you can trade Moogle Medals for Fire Materia Earrings, Skill Point tomes, Ether potions, and more.
Divine Intel: Phoenix Sanctuary Locations in Junon
Seeking out all three Divine Intel locations in Junon is definitely worth it. Otherwise, you’ll have to face Phoenix at Full Might, which I don’t recommend. Plus, you can beat Phoenix at any difficulty to receive the summoning Materia, so why go through all that trouble?
The first Divine Intel Sanctuary is located north of Gabe’s ranch near the Desolate Worksite cache.
The second Phoenix Divine Intel location takes you north from the Mountain Outpost Lifespring, which you’ll need Belle to reach.
The third is much easier to access, as you’ll find it right by the Crow’s Nest.
Junon Fiend Intel
When it comes to fiends, you’ll need to complete the following quests:
- Fiend Intel 1: Cacophonic Corvid
- Fiend Intel 2: Zemze Breaks
- Fiend Intel 3: Scorched Earth
- Fiend Intel 4: Weather the Storm
Junon Combat Simulator Missions
Completing Intel quests isn’t just busy work. As you complete them, you’ll unlock Combat Simulator missions, which reward useful Materia. In Junon, talk to Chadley at Gabe’s Ranch. When you use the Combat Simulator, you’ll have access to the following:
- Summon Entity: Phoenix
- Junon Battle Intel: Conqueror of the Skies
- Junon Battle Intel: White Squall
- Junon Region Intel: Level 1
- Biological Intel: Breath of Life
All Queen’s Blood Players in Junon
Junon is a great place to get your Queen’s Blood fix with six players to face. Your opponents include:
- Isabelle (Under Junon)
- Zogan (Under Junon)
- Moore Twins (Under Junon)
- Cameron (Crow’s Nest)
- Michaela (Crow’s Nest)
- Neil (Crow’s Nest)
That’s our 100% completion checklist for Junon in FF7 Rebirth.