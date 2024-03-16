How to Easily Beat Phoenix and Get Phoenix Summon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

All summon entities in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have a few tricks up their sleeves. Phoenix, in particular, controls the battlefield with its tethered minions and bursts of flames. Here’s how to easily beat Phoenix in FF7 Rebirth, so you can get this firebird on your side.

Recommended Videos

How to Weaken Phoenix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Screenshot by The Escapist

Similar to fighting Titan in the Grasslands, you don’t need to face Phoenix at Full Might to get the Phoenix summoning Materia. I highly recommend taking the easier route by unlocking the entity’s lowest-power difficulty. You can weaken Phoenix by finding all three Divine Intel locations across the Junon Region. The easiest way to find each Divine Sanctuary is to activate all Remnawave towers you come across as you explore Junon, which adds any nearby World Intel markers to your map.

How to Beat Phoenix in FF7 Rebirth

Screenshot by The Escapist

First off, let’s talk party comps. I completed the fight using Cloud, Barret, and Aerith, but you can technically run any party comp that you prefer. I tried it a second time with Cloud, Tifa, and Barret, which also worked just as well. You mainly want a good balance between ranged and melee damage, as well as healing since you can’t use potions or Phoenix Down. Aerial combat isn’t my strong suit as Cloud, so I controlled Aerith most of the fight.

Equipping the right Materia also goes a long way. Make sure your party has Ice, Fire, Wind, and Healing Materia. I recommend taking Assess, as well, which I often keep on Cloud. Additionally, I equipped Aerith with Shiva’s summoning Materia, which ultimately helped me finish Phoenix off at the end.

But even at the lowest difficulty, Phoenix can still give you trouble. Throughout the fight, it uses an ability called Breath of Creation, which conjures minions to fight alongside it, and you can’t damage Phoenix until you defeat each one. However, like normal enemies, these minions have weaknesses that you can exploit. Flans, for instance, are weak to Fire spells whereas an Archdragon will go down easily if you spam Aero. Whenever you see a minion you haven’t faced before, use Assess to see its weaknesses and target them accordingly.

Phoenix is weak to Ice. So once you dispatch its minions and break its immunity, target it with Ice abilities such as Blizzard and summon Shiva for additional Ice attacks. Be sure to block or dodge its Rending Talons attack and Surging Flame spell. If you deal enough damage, you’ll stagger Phoenix, which triggers Rebirth Flame, restoring its HP and summoning enemies once again. Kill the minions quickly, continue to use your arsenal of Ice abilities, and deal even more damage with your Limit Breaks, Synergy Abilities, and summons. Phoenix will go down in no time.

That’s how to beat Phoenix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Afterward, you’ll be rewarded with the Phoenix summoning Materia, allowing you to turn the flames onto your enemies instead. Having the best build ensures you’re ready for any boss you encounter next, so check out our guide on how to maximize Tifa with the best armor and materia.