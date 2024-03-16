Category:
Video Games
Guides

Best Tifa Build in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image of Seth Lowe
Seth Lowe
|
Published: Mar 16, 2024 01:58 am
FF7 Rebirth screenshot of Tifa posing with her hands on her hips
Screenshot by The Escapist

Of all the characters in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, none can rival the punching queen, Tifa Lockhart. Here’s the best build and combat guide for Tifa in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

The Best Build for Tifa in FF7 Rebirth

Tifa is a speed demon in FF7 Rebirth, and the best builds for her are ones that take advantage of her naturally fast ATB charge rate and ability to stagger enemies quickly. Here’s the loadout that I used to great effect when playing Tifa:

WeaponKaiser Knuckles
MateriaChakra, Auto-Unique Ability, Enemy Skill + HP Absorption, ATB Stagger, Skill Master, First Strike, Time, Subversion, Empowerment, Item Master, Item Economizer
Weapon SkillMartial Arts Mastery, Concentration, Max HP + 200
ArmorCetran Bracer
AccessoryHermes Shoes or Full Throttle Wristguards
Synergy SkillsEnhanced Techniques, Leaping Strikes, Combo Damage Up, Opening ATB Bonus, ATB Charge Rate Up, Weapon Ability ATB Recovery, Martial Arts Mastery, Limit Gauge Stagger, Concentration, Critical Hit Rate Up, Utterly Unbridled Strength, Weapon Ability Damage Up, Trinity Strike, Meteor Strikes

This is an endgame build for Tifa, and it uses late-game armor to maximize the amount of Materia you can slot onto her. If you’re early in the game, I highly recommend equipping the Chakra and Enemy Skill Materia, then prioritizing ATB-focused Materia. As you progress through FF7 Rebirth, you’ll gain access to more Materia slots, abilities, and skills to improve Tifa’s ATB recovery, ability to stagger enemies, and output of high-damaging attacks.

The Enemy Skill Materia is obtained by completing Biological Intel: Know Thine Enemy in Chadly’s Combat Simulator, and it’s an extremely powerful Materia that can be used to great effect on many characters (especially Cloud and Yuffie) to turn them into nigh-unstoppable killing machines. But out of all the characters, I feel like Tifa best takes advantage of Enemy Skill and its various abilities thanks to her combination of high speed and close-range combat. The enemy skill Plasma Discharge will set off an electrical pulse every time Tifa fully charges an ATB bar, and with the above setup, this will happen constantly. And the default skill, Sonic Boom, will increase her attack by granting her Bravery and Faith. Attach HP Absorption to Enemy Skill, and Tifa will recover a marginal amount of health whenever these abilities are set off, keeping her nice and healthy with the help of her Chakra ability.

Tifa Combat Guide

FF7 Rebirth screenshot of Tifa kicking a Gigantuar in the Corel region
Screenshot by The Escapist

Tifa’s role as a fighter in FF7 Rebirth is to whip around the battlefield while unleashing a flurry of blows to quickly Stagger enemies. When a battle starts, you’ll want to first set her up with the third tier of Unbridled Strength: Rise and Fall. This will extend her basic attack combos and increase her damage output. You’ll then want to have Tifa use Plasma Discharge, which should stay active for the duration of most battles. Next use Sonic Boom to gain a free Bravery attack boost. The Hermes Shoes (gained as a reward for winning the Titan Slam chocobo race at the Gold Saucer) will automatically grant Haste on Tifa at the start of battle. If you don’t have this accessory, you can use the Time Materia to cast Haste to increase her ATB charge rate instead.

Once you’re fully set up, you’ll want to make sure you’re consistently using Tifa’s ATB charges and not sitting on them. The constant ATB build-up will allow Plasma Discharge to set off regularly, and most of her various abilities will help increase an enemy’s Stagger bar. Use Sonic Boom whenever Bravery wears off so that the attack buff remains up, and otherwise simply unload on enemies. Make sure you’re dashing regularly to both avoid enemy attacks and close gaps, keeping Tifa’s flurry of attacks going. If you’re facing a flying enemy and they’re out of reach, you can use the Leaping Strikes synergy skill to have another party member launch Tifa into the air and continue her assault.

And that’s about it for how to use Tifa in FF7 Rebirth. Now if you’re looking to romance Tifa, we have a guide on that too.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article All WWE 2K24 MyRISE Unlockables
A wrestler and referee in WWE 2K24.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All WWE 2K24 MyRISE Unlockables
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 16, 2024
Read Article Best Moves for Tyranitar in Pokemon GO
Mega-Tyranitar-Pokemon-Go
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Moves for Tyranitar in Pokemon GO
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 15, 2024
Read Article How to Get Milotic in the Pokemon Cafe Remix Tea Party Event
Image of a surprised Pokemon Cafe Remix character, with the Pokemon Milotic hiding in the bushes
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Milotic in the Pokemon Cafe Remix Tea Party Event
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All WWE 2K24 MyRISE Unlockables
A wrestler and referee in WWE 2K24.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All WWE 2K24 MyRISE Unlockables
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 16, 2024
Read Article Best Moves for Tyranitar in Pokemon GO
Mega-Tyranitar-Pokemon-Go
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Moves for Tyranitar in Pokemon GO
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 15, 2024
Read Article How to Get Milotic in the Pokemon Cafe Remix Tea Party Event
Image of a surprised Pokemon Cafe Remix character, with the Pokemon Milotic hiding in the bushes
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Milotic in the Pokemon Cafe Remix Tea Party Event
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 15, 2024
Author
Seth Lowe
Seth is a freelance writer at the Escapist. An avid Nintendo lover and a true Pokemon master, surely you'll find him glued to a Game Boy no matter where he is. You can also find contributions of his work on other gaming sites such as Prima Games, Gamepur, and TheGamer.