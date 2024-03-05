How to Get All Weapons in FF7 Rebirth

Buster Sword Cloud Focused Thrust: Lunge toward an enemy with a piercing strike that hits multiple times. Significantly increases Stagger.



Proficiency Bonus: Stagger an enemy. Unlocked at the start of the game.

Sleek Saber Cloud Firebolt Blade: Imbue your sword with fire and lightning while slicing a foe. Can use while airborne.



Proficiency bonus: Exploit an enemy’s weakness. Found in a purple chest at the Abandoned Dock in the Grasslands Region. Can also be bought from vendors.

Rune Blade Cloud Disorder: Deliver a devasting attack while switching modes. Fills the ATB gauge when attack connects. Can use while airborne.



Proficiency bonus: Strike with Attack or Strong Attack after switching modes. Found in a purple chest in Junon – Starboard Connecting Passage, next to the rest stop.

Umbral Blade Cloud Prime Mode: Strengthen Punisher Mode. Hold down Attack to deliver three consecutive strikes. Increases Berserk potency.



Proficiency bonus: Finish off an enemy while active. Found in a purple chest at the front door of Solemitude Manor in the Dustbowl.

Crystal Sword Cloud Infinity’s End: Wind up and unleash an overhead strike. Increased damage on Stagger. Costs 2 ATB. Found in a purple chest in Gongaga Reactor – Freight Corridor. Head to B2 and check the small room filled with water.

Igneous Saber Cloud Blade Burst: Unleash a wave of non-elemental mako energy at an enemy in front of you with a slash of your sword.



Proficiency bonus: Finish off an enemy. Found in a purple chest at Mt. Nibel – Northern Ridge Upper Level.

Slipstream Saber Cloud Counterstance: Brace for attacks and retaliate. Activate at the right time to reduce damage. Can use while airborne.



Profiency bonus: Unleash a counterattack. Found in a purple chest in Temple of the Ancients – Corridor of Trepidation. You’ll need to climb a wall of ivy to reach it at the Labyrinth Ceiling.

Gatling Gun Barret Focused Shot: Consume all ATB charges to unleash a concentrated burst of energy. Significantly increases Stagger.



Proficiency bonus: Stagger an enemy. Unlocked at the start of the game.

Hi-Caliber Rifle Barret Bonus Round: Load your weapon with unique bullets that increase Stagger and power up your attacks.



Proficiency bonus: Fire 20 bullets. Found in a purple chest in the swamp area of the Grasslands. Head to the northeastern part of the swamp to find it.

Barrage Blaster Barret Lifesaver: Temporarily increase your HP and take damage intended for other party members.



Proficiency bonus: Use your HP to heal allies. Found in a purple chest in the Coal Mines, on the first floor of the Railway Control Tower.

Vulcan Cannon Barret Charging Uppercut: Rush toward an enemy and launch them into the air with a furious blow.



Proficiency bonus: Top up the Overcharge gauge. Found in a purple chest in Corel Desert – Scrapyard Prison Cell.

Fafnir Rifle Barret Point Blank: Consume all ATB charges to deliver a close-range attack and send enemies flying.



Proficiency bonus: Finish off an enemy. Complete The Pursuit of Perfection in the Gongaga region.

Calamitous Bazooka Barret Smackdown: Strike the ground and send nearby enemies flying.



Proficiency bonus: Strike two or more enemies. Found in a purple chest in Cave of the Gi – Chamber of Sacrifice. Head to the Gate of Anger and check the southwestern corner.

Battle Cry Barret Turbulent Spirit: Significantly increase your ATB charge rate for a limited time.



Proficiency bonus: Fills two ATB charges while active. Found in a purple chest in Temple of the Ancients – Hall of Life First Tier. Head to the Corridor of Catastrophe and check the north tower.

Leather Gloves Tifa Divekick: Leap into the air and unleash a powerful kick.



Proficiency bonus: Finish off an enemy. Unlocked at the start of the game.

Slyph Gloves Tifa Reverse Gale: Knock enemies into the air or bring them crashing down with a wind-aspected attack. Launches enemies toward you. Can use while airborne.



Proficiency bonus: Exploit an enemy’s weakness. Found in a purple chest in the Mythril Mine. Head to the storage room in the Northern Quarry.

Kaiser Knuckles Tifa Overpower: Use with other attacks to more effectively Pressure enemies. Can use while airborne.



Proficiency bonus: Follow-up Attack after using the weapon ability. Found in a purple chest on the Shinra-8. Head to the first Freight Room on the first floor. Can also be bought from vendors.

Dragon Claws Tifa Starshower: Unleash a flurry of powerful strikes. Increases strength of next command executed.



Proficiency bonus: Follow up with an offensive ability or spell after using the weapon ability. Get Rank III in Desert Rush at the Dustbowl.

Tiger Fangs Tifa Chi Trap: Create an orb of materialized chi that deals damage on contact. Found in a purple chest at Gongaga Reactor – Output Regulation, on B1.

Crystal Gloves Tifa Unfettered Fury: Imbue your unbridled attacks with non-elemental magic. Increases Stagger.



Proficiency bonus: Stagger an enemy with a standard attack while active. Found in a purple chest in the Nibel region, at Garm Pass – Building G-02.

Jarngreipr Tifa True Strike: Deliver a tremendous blow at close range. Increased Stagger damage bonus.



Proficiency bonus: Strike a Staggered enemy. Found in a purple chest in Temple of the Ancients – Hall of Life Second Tier. Head towards the Corridor of Currents, and you’ll find it just before the stairs leading down.

Guard Stick Aerith Arcane Ward: Conjure a ward. Attack spell cast within the ward will automatically be cast twice.



Proficiency bonus: Activate the effects of the ward. Unlocked at the start of the game.

Timeless Rod Aerith Chrono Aegis: Raise a barrier that damages and temporarily freezes enemies who attempt to strike you.



Proficiency bonus: Strike and enemy and inflict Stop. Found in a purple chest at the chocobo ranch in the Grasslands region. Check next to the Tack Shop in the barn.

Empress’s Scepter Aerith Radiant Ward: Conjure a ward that grants invincibility while casting spells. Strengthens Aerith’s basic attacks.



Proficiency bonus: Finish off an enemy with a standard attack launched from inside the ward. Found in a purple chest at the inn in Under Junon. Check in Aerith’s room.

Wizard’s Rod Aerith Lustrous Shield: Conjure a magical shield that keeps enemies at bay and stops projectiles.



Proficiency bonus: Defend against an enemy’s attack. Found in a purple chest at the rest spot at Mt Corel Ascent. It’ll be near the water body just southwest of the rest spot.

Ceremonial Staff Aerith ATB Ward: Conjure a ward. Fill ATB charges within the ward to increase your allies’ ATB gauges.



Proficiency bonus: Activate the effects of the ward. Found in a purple chest at Village of the Gi – Outcasts’ Shore. Look near the rest spot there.

Plumose Rod Aerith Ray of Judgment: Fire an energy burst that hits multiple times. Increased Stagger damage bonus.



Proficiency bonus: Strike a Staggered enemy. Found in a purple chest in Shinra Manor, in Section X or the Mako Research Facility. Head to the Simulator Control Room to find the chest.

Gambenteinn Aerith Noble Sacrifice: Sacrifice yourself to revive fallen allies, restore their HP, and remove detrimental status effects. Costs 2 ATB.



Proficiency bonus: Activate when an ally is in critical condition or unconscious. Found in a purple chest at Temple of the Ancients – Hall of Life Second Tier. It’s located under the stairs that lead you to the Order’s Altar.

Mythril Collar Red XIII Stardust Ray: Unleash a devastating attack over a wide area. Costs 2 ATB.



Proficiency bonus: Strike two or more enemies. Unlocked at the start of the game.

Renegade’s Collar Red XIII Crescent Claw: Slash at a foe. Deplete the gauge while in Vengeance Mode to increase potency and range.



Proficiency bonus: Finish off an enemy. Found in a purple chest in Mythril Mine – Mine Depths Lower Layer. You’ll find it near the rest spot in the Subterranean Terrace area.

Silver Collar Red XIII Chilling Roar: Retaliate with ice shards whenever hit by an attack. Charges the Vengeance Mode gauge when a counterstrike lands.



Proficiency bonus: Exploit and enemy’s weakness. Get Rank III in the Run Wild mini-game in Costa Del Sol.

Amethyst Collar Red XIII Supernal Fervor: Grants Haste on all party members. Can only be used during Vengeance Mode. Costs 2 ATB.



Proficiency bonus: Activate on a three-person party. Found in a purple chest in the Old South Corel Mine, in Colliery No. 1.

Golden Collar Red XIII Watcher’s Respite: Deplete the Vengeance Mode gauge to heal allies. Potency proportional to amount expended.



Proficiency bonus: Activate when the Vengeance Mode gauge is full. Found in a purple chest in Gongaga Reactor – Coolant Control B3.

Mystic Collar Red XIII Watcher’s Spirit: Deplete the Vengeance Mode gauge to increase allies’ ATB. Potency proportional to amount expended.



Proficiency bonus: Activate when the Vengeance Mode gauge is full. While in Cave of the Gi, head to the Hall of Diversion area in the Chamber of Folly. Examine the Watcher’s Glaive on the platform to get the weapon.

Brisingamen Red XIII Reaper Touch: Deliver a deadly strike. Potency is inversely proportional to current HP.



Proficiency bonus: Activate when HP is critically low. Found in a purple chest located in Temple of the Ancients – Hall of Life Second Tier. Head to the Corridor of Repose and check the corner of the room.

4-Point Shuriken Yuffie Elemental Ninjutsu: Set an element to enhance and use for ninjutsu attacks.



Proficiency bonus: Exploit an enemy’s weakness with Elemental Ninjutsu. Unlocked when Yuffie joins your party.

Savage Dagger Yuffie Blindside: Launch an attack even while immobilized or reeling from damage. Can use while airborne.



Proficiency bonus: Finish off an enemy. Unlocked when Yuffie joins your party.

Twin Viper Yuffie Windstorm: Create a gust of wind that damages nearby enemies and launches them toward you.



Proficiency bonus: Strike two or more enemies. Found in a purple chest in Coal Mines – Preparation Plant 1F on the ground floor. It’ll be next to the generator switch.

Bird of Prey Yuffie Doppelganger: Conjure a clone of yourself that temporarily mimics your actions. Can use while airborne.



Proficiency bonus: Finish off an enemy while the clone is present. Found in a purple chest located in the Gongaga Village. Head to the Felicia Commons area where you’ll find a house with a rest spot inside.

Crescent Sickle Yuffie Shooting Star: Let the shuriken fly across the battlefield, mowing down all enemies it touches. Can use while airborne.



Proficiency bonus: Strike two or more enemies. Get Rank III in Glide de Chocobo Training Course No. 1 in Cosmo Canyon.

Crystalline Cross Yuffie Banishment: ATB spent on other commands increases damage dealt. Affinity changes with ninjutsu. Can use while airborne. Shares gauge with Purification. Max Level III.



Proficiency bonus: Strike an enemy with a Level III attack. Found in a purple chest at Gold Saucer – Park 1F. Head to the Utilidor area and find the chest near the stairs.

Fuma Shuriken Yuffie Purification: ATB spent on other commands increases the amount of HP and MP absorbed. Can use while airborne. Shares gauge with Banishment. Max Level III.



Proficiency bonus: Strike an enemy with a Level III attack. Found in a purple chest in Temple of the Ancients – Hall of Resurrection First Tier. You’ll find the chest on a platform in the Shrine of Ambition.

Yellow Megaphone Cait Sith Roll o’ the Dice: Roll a die. Resulting effect varies depending on which number appears.



Proficiency bonus: Roll a 1, 3, or 6. Unlocked when Cait Sith joins your party.

Iron Megaphone Cait Sith Fortune Telling: Deal damage great or small — or perhaps just get your fortune told.



Proficiency bonus: Finish off an enemy. Unlocked when Cait Sith joins your party.

Red Megaphone Cait Sith Moogle Kaboom: Turn your moogle into a ticking time bomb that explodes when it leaves combat.



Proficiency bonus: Strike an enemy. Found in a purple chest in Gongaga Gorge. Head into the cave in the southwestern corner to find it near the water.

Resounding Megaphone Cait Sith Moogle Mine: Use the moogle to scatter landmines that explode upon enemy contact. Moderately increases Stagger.



Proficiency bonus: Stagger an enemy with a mine explosion. Found in a purple chest at Gongaga Airstrip. Look for the phone booth.

Crystal Megaphone Cait Sith Moogle Magic: Use an equipped summon‘s ability. Can only use while riding moogle during battles in which summons are available. Cooldown increases with each use.



Proficiency bonus: Finish off an enemy. Found in a purple chest in the Observatory Treasury – Cliff of Observation Lower Level in Cosmo Canyon.

Golden Megaphone Cait Sith Moogle Knuckle: Use the moogle to deliver a fistful of pain. Increased Stagger damage bonus.



Proficiency bonus: Strike a Staggered enemy. Found in a purple chest in Shinra manor – Mako Research Facility Section W. Head to the Specimen Testing Room.