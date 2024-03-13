How to Get Time Materia in FF7 Rebirth

You know what’s better than using a really powerful skill on your enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? Being able to use that really powerful skill more frequently. And that’s where the Haste spell comes in. Here’s how to get the Time Materia in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

FF7 Rebirth Time Materia Location

From my own experience with the game so far, I’ve found a total of two Time Materia orbs in FF7 Rebirth, and they can be obtained in Costa Del Sol and the Nibel region. Here are their locations and how to unlock them:

Item How to Get Time Materia #1 Get Rank III in Pirate’s Rampage – Brigantine in Costa Del Sol. Time Materia #2 Hit level 1 for your Nibel Region Intel. You can hit this pretty easily by battling 20 enemies in the Nibel region.

Your first opportunity to get the Time Materia is in chapter 6, when the party first arrives at Costa Del Sol. After completing the story segment here, you can go back to the Pirate’s Rampage mini-game and try to get Rank III in the Brigantine stage. This requires you to hit at least 15,000 points. If you’re able to manage that, you’ll be rewarded with a Time Materia orb.

After that, you can get a second one in the Nibel region. All you have to do is fight and defeat a total of 20 enemies in the region, and you’ll be rewarded with a 2-star Time Materia.

The second orb is definitely easier to obtain, especially if you’re not a fan of FF7 Rebirth‘s mini-game offerings. If you happen to miss out on the first one, I’d absolutely recommend going for the second one, as the spells you get with this Materia are pretty powerful.

How to Use Time Materia

Alright, let’s talk about how to actually use the Time Materia and what it does in FF7 Rebirth. This is a green Materia orb that grants you usage of different spells as you level it up, as listed below:

Level Spell Effect 1-star Haste Increases ATB charge rate of target. 2-star Slow Slows down ATB charge rate of target. 3-star Stop Stops the ATB gauge from filling up for a short period of time.

Like all other Materia in the game, you’ll need AP to level it up, which you can accrue just by being in combat and fighting enemies. The first level gives you Haste, which is already a very powerful spell on its own. After all, being able to fill up your ATB gauge quickly means that you can use your abilities more frequently, and this can work especially well with the Synergy Materia.

Slow and Stop are also pretty useful, especially if you’re up against foes that love spamming their abilities on you.

And that’s how to get and use the Time Materia in FF7 Rebirth.