All Minigames in FF7 Rebirth, Ranked from Worst to Best

Square Enix loves its minigames, and that definitely shows through the sheer abundance of minigames found in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. Some are games players would happily replay, while others may induce episodes of rage and frustration, making players wish they never saw those minigames again.

There are new and returning minigames in FF7 Rebirth, and fans can agree that there may be just too many of them in the game. Minigames are supposed to be fun breaks from the main plot and great ways to gain rewards like new weapons. Many of these minigames do just that and are ones that many have enjoyed. However, there are some that players had to complete to move on with the story and were some of the worst experiences players had. Here are all the minigames, the good and the bad, ranked from worst to best.

The Worst Minigames in FF7 Rebirth

The following minigames are the worst of the worst in FF7 Rebirth. They were put at the bottom based on how bad the controls were, how much they made people want to throw their controllers, and the need never to play them again. These minigames were mainly not fun and felt like a chore to play, or they left me wondering why they were included in the first place.

Run Wild

Pirate’s Rampage

Dolphin Show

Hustle de Chocobo

Run Wild is certainly one of the worst minigames I’ve ever had to play with its anger-inducing controls and the fact that I had to play it twice to continue the storyline. The soccer-themed game features Red XIII, which starts as a free-for-all game for the first time but then turns into a timed event of scoring colored balls while battling frustrating obstacles. It became a drag to get through just to get past it.

Pirate’s Rampage could have been better, but again, the controls were lacking and left me wishing there was motion control instead. The Dolphin Show was another hit and a miss that left me wishing it was better. It wasn’t the worst minigame, but it wasn’t great. Hustle de Chocobo was useful in showing the mechanics of riding a Chocobo, but other than that, it was just dull.

The Mid-Tier Minigames in FF7 Rebirth

These FF7 Rebirth minigames are the ones that were ok to play and are maybe worth going back to play again. They are the safe middle-ground games that worked and were fun to play but weren’t exciting to play.

Jump Frog

3D Brawler

Desert Rush

G-Bike

Galactic Saviors

Fort Condor

Jump Frog is a simple game, but I ranked it in the mid-tier because it turned an annoying status ailment into a fun and simple game. This was once I certainly didn’t mind playing a few times, and it was fun to see the party members in this form up close. Galactic Saviors and G-Bike didn’t have too much to them, but they held true to fun minigames. G-Bike is a fun return of the motorbike minigame from FF7 Remake that will make players want to beat their high score. Galactic Saviors is a fun space-themed shooting minigame that, while it has easier controls, still holds a bit of a challenge.

3D Brawler is the return of the infamous minigame from the original Final Fantasy 7. This time, the frustrating game has had a glow up, making it much more possible to play while still keeping it challenging with more controls and the need to read the opponent’s tells to dodge.

Fort Condor, like 3D Brawler, is another original minigame return and one that players have enjoyed. The game takes some strategy and organization to be successful, but finding the Fort Condor locations can be very out of the way, and some challenges have a disproportionate amount of difficulty that takes the fun out of strategizing. It is fun to see the team in polygon form once again.

The Best Minigames in FF7 Rebirth

The best minigames in FF7 Rebirth were determined based on controls, how much joy they sparked, and how well they were executed. These were the ones that I wanted to keep playing and had spent hours doing so.

Chocobo Racing

Junon Parade

Piano Performance

Queen’s Blood

Chocobo Racing and the fan favorite Jockey Joe are back, and neither was a disappointment. While the minigame is unlocked in later chapters, the wait is worth it. The races work much like Mario Kart where players will need to snag the boosts and powerups on the track while memorizing the route to take advantage of turns. The track variety grows as players work through the ranks, giving the minigame a great deal of fresh diversity instead of doing the same thing on repeat.

The Junon Parade and the Piano Performance are great renditions of rhythm games. The Junon Parade made a great comeback from the original FF7, and it is just as fun and challenging as its predecessor. Working for the “Stealing the Show” trophy was fun, even if I had to reload a save to keep playing. The Piano Performance is a challenging but fun addition to the game, with hundreds of songs that players can find throughout the game. The songs are great and fun to play.

Queen’s Blood is the card minigame that has taken the fanbase by storm, and there is no reason to wonder why. It is an almost perfectly executed card game that takes a great deal of strategy and some luck of the draw. There are opponents all over the map for players to challenge and tournaments to win. There are a ton of fun cards to collect, and the ability to create your own decks adds to the authenticity of the game.

As more minigames are played, more will be put under scrutiny and added to the list.

