Full Nibel Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More

Technically the first region you visit in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, the Nibel Region is also one of the last you’ll get to in the game, so here’s a map of all the intel, Caches, Chocobo Stops, and more for that part of the game.

A Map of Every Location, Intel, Cache, & Chocobo Stop in the Nibel Region of FF7 Rebirth

I’ve compiled a map of the Nibel Region in FF7 Rebirth, which you can see in the images below. As a note, you’ll need to get the region’s chocobo to get most of the stuff here, though I think that’s technically optional. Still, it’s highly recommended. The chocobo is just to the southeast of the airstrip and requires you to play a minigame. Frankly, it’s my favorite chocobo in the game, so I do recommend you get it. Once you’ve gotten the lovely bird, you’ll be able to get pretty much everything here.

Here’s a List of Everything on the Nibel Region Map

As a quick note, there’s nothing really of interest in the past map, so you really only have to pay attention to the Nibel Region (Present) in FF7 Rebirth. There aren’t as many things to get as some other regions, but I do recommend doing so, because Chadley’s Materia and the Party XP you get are really valuable. Also, frankly, the Nibel Region’s chocobo is just a lot of fun to use. You’ll thank me later.

4 Remnawave Towers

12 Combat Assignments

3 Divine Intel/Summon Crystals

4 Lifesprings/Expedition Intel

4 Protorelics/Phenomenon Intel

1 Moghouse

7 Chocobo Stops

4 Caches

1 Excavation Intel

And that’s our complete map of the Nibel Region in FF7 Rebirth!

