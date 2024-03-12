FF7 Rebirth Synergy Materia Guide

With so many Materia options to choose from in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it can be difficult to determine which one will best suit your purposes. We’re here to help provide some clarity on the more obscure ones. Here’s everything you need to know about the Synergy Materia in FF7 Rebirth.

How to Get Synergy Materia in FF7 Rebirth

First, let’s go over how to actually get the Synergy Materia in FF7 Rebirth. The Synergy Materia can be obtained once you reach the Cosmo Canyon region, and you can buy it from Chadley with 80 Data Points.

By this point, you should already know how to get Data Points, but essentially, you need to complete open-world tasks for Chadley to accrue them. Things like activating towers and completing the various Intel missions will help you rack up points in no time at all. It’s worth noting that Data Points are region-specific, which means that points earned in Grasslands cannot be spent in other regions, and vice versa.

Once you have enough, speak with Chadley and buy the Synergy Materia from him.

One other thing to note is that this should not be confused with the purple Synergy Support Materia, which helps you gain Synergy stacks to level up your Limit Breaks.

How to Use Synergy in FF7 Rebirth

Before we get into how to use it properly, here’s the in-game description of the Synergy Materia: Allows an ally to follow the leader’s attack command with an attack from linked Materia. (Does not consume ATB charges or MP).

Here’s how it works as an example. Put the Synergy Materia on a party member, and also make sure it’s in a linked slot with another attack ability — any of the magic-based Materia will do. Now, whenever your party leader performs an ability, the ally will automatically cast their linked attack ability at no cost at all.

Basically, this results in higher DPS, and you don’t have to expend any ATB charges or MP while doing so, making this one of the more powerful Materia in the game. Personally, I’d recommend sticking it on Aerith just because Synergy works really well with magic spells, and Aerith easily has the highest magic stat in the game.

Your party leader can be anyone, though I vastly favored Yuffie for her versatility and quick abilities.

And that’s everything you need to know about how the Synergy Materia works in FF7 Rebirth.