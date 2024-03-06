Category:
All Limit Breaks in FF7 Rebirth & How to Use Them

Every Final Fantasy character needs some sort of ultimate move, and the same applies to the cast of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. These are especially powerful attacks that can deal a ton of damage to your foes. Here’s a rundown of how to unlock every Limit Break in FF7 Rebirth.

How to Unlock All Limit Breaks in FF7 Rebirth

First off, every character in FF7 Rebirth starts off with their level 1 and 2 Limit Breaks by default. Whenever you charge your Limit gauge in battle, you get to use the level 1 skill. However, you can reach level 2 by using specific Synergy skills that help to level up your Limit Break. We’ll go into more detail about that later on.

Finally, level 3 Limit Breaks are unlocked with SP via Folios. Similar to the level 2 Limit Breaks, you can reach level 3 by using Synergy skills.

Without further ado, here’s a list of every Limit Break and what they do:

Limit BreakCharacterLevelEffect
Cross-SlashCloud1Damage your foe while making an ominous symbol with your slashes.
AscensionCloud2Focus on a single enemy and deliver several powerful strikes. Significantly increases Stagger.
Finishing TouchCloud3Evoke the power of a raging cyclone to annihilate the enemy.
Fire in the HoleBarret1Shoot an orb of energy that creates a large explosion.
CatastropheBarret2Marshal all your strength and channel it into a concentrated beam of energy. Significantly increases Stagger.
Satellite BeamBarret3Rain beams of light down from the heavens to annihilate an enemy. Significantly increases Stagger.
SomersaultTifa1Launch en enemy high into the air with a Zangan-style swift kick.
Dolphin FlurryTifa2Unleash an unrelenting stream of acrobatic attacks. Significantly increases Stagger.
Meteor StrikesTifa3Align your body and mind, then pulverize an enemy with the force of a falling star. Significantly increases Stagger.
Healing WindAerith1Summon a soothing breeze to restore a moderate amount of HP to allies.
Planet’s ProtectionAerith2Entreat the planet’s favor to nullify physical damage dealt to all party members. Can only be used once per battle.
Rising FuryAerith3Channel the rage in your heart to fill allies’ Limit gauges.
Blood FangRed XIII1Charge forward in an animalistic rage, bathing in foes’ blood and restoring your HP and MP.
Howling MoonRed XIII2Howl to the moon above, activating a longer-lasting Vengeance Mode.
Wrath of the LandRed XIII3Shatter the earth and red an enemy with your ferocious fangs. Significantly increases Stagger.
BloodbathYuffie1Unleash a flurry of blows that deals a large amount of damage.
Inexorable EndYuffie2Unleash an unrelenting onslaught of blows that deals a large amount of damage. Significantly increases Stagger.
DevastationYuffie3Coming soon.
Magic MogboxCait Sith1Use the moogle to throw a box of tricks at an enemy and find out what’s inside.
Mega Magic Mog BoxCait Sith2Use the moogle to throw an enormous box of tricks at an enemy and find out what’s inside.
Giga Magic MogboxCait Sith3Use the moogle to throw a mind-bogglingly big box of tricks at an enemy and find out what’s inside.
OctoslashSephirothN/ASlash at an enemy with breakneck speed.
Rush AssaultZack FairN/AComing soon.

How to Increase Limit Break Level

yuffie limit break in ff7 rebirth

Filling up the Limit gauge is easy enough in FF7 Rebirth. It’s just a combination of time spent in battle, and dealing damage to your foes. However, increasing your Limit level takes a bit more effort.

To increase the Limit Break level, you’ll need to use Synergy skills that go towards leveling up the Limit Break once. Just like the level 3 Limit Breaks, all Synergy skills are unlocked via Folios as well, which expands as you increase your Party Level.

Typically, Synergy skills require both characters involved to have one or two ATB charges before you can use them. After you use the Synergy skill, your Limit Break goes up to level 2. Do it again, and you’ll go up to level 3. Once you’ve met these requirements, you’ll then be able to use your most powerful Limit Break move, assuming you’ve already unlocked it in Folios.

Because of this requirement, you do need to make sure to unlock all the relevant Synergy skills between your three party members when you swap them in, or you’ll be perpetually stuck at level 1.

And that’s how to unlock all Limit Breaks in FF7 Rebirth, and how to use them and hit level 3.

