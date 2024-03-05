It’s time to utilize your party to the fullest in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth with a new teamwork-fighting mechanic. However, getting this new addition to the combat system is a bit tricky to figure out how to make it work. Here’s how to use Synergy Abilities in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking Synergy Abilities in FF7 Rebirth

Screenshot via The Escapist

With new party members being added to the team in FF7 Rebirth comes the new fighting mechanic Synergy Abilities. These abilities deal devastating blows on par with Limit Breaks. The trick to Synergy Abilities is they are a team effort, having two members of the party work together to deal the blow. But because it takes more than one person to unlock the ability, figuring it out in the heat of battle won’t be easy or ideal.

Different Synergy Abilities can be unlocked through the character folios by using SP. These can be accessed at any of the bookstores found in cities or at a rest stop using the Folio Vending Machine. Each character has different nodes that unlock specific Synergy Abilities with another party member. The nodes that unlock are the orange-red colored nodes and should be made a priority when leveling up characters.

Players will need to unlock each Synergy Ability in FF7 Rebirth through one character. Thankfully, if players unlock a Synergy Ability with Cloud that involves Tifa, players don’t have to open Tifa’s folio to unlock the same Synergy Ability.

Related: Are the Turks Evil in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?

How to Use Synergy Abilities in FF7 Rebirth

Image via Square Enix

Activating a Synergy Ability requires both party members to have done the minimum required amount of Synergy Charges. Each Synergy Ability requires a different amount of charges. In order to gain the necessary Synergy Charges, each character will have to perform Weapon Abilities, with each ability granting one charge. Unfortunately, yellow Command Materia, Elemental abilities, and magic spells do not give charges when used.

There are four different types of buffs that Synergy Abilities will produce when activated.

Yellow Arrow – raises Limit Levels by one, letting characters use Level 2 Limit Breaks

– raises Limit Levels by one, letting characters use Level 2 Limit Breaks Hourglass Symbol – increases potency of attacks against Staggered enemies and increases Stagger timer

– increases potency of attacks against Staggered enemies and increases Stagger timer Purple Infinity Symbol – grants unlimited MP for a period of time

– grants unlimited MP for a period of time Three Triangles – gives three ATB charges instead of two for a period of time

Each combo of characters will have a few Synergy Abilities with different buffs attached, giving players a variety to choose from and helping them pick the right one for the situation. As long as both characters have enough Synergy Charges, nothing will stand in your way.

And that’s how to use Synergy Abilities in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. For more helpful information on Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, find out how to steal the show in the Junon parade.