Are the Turks Evil in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?

One of the best things about Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) is the complexity of its characters and its ability to weave a fantastical story. One example of this is the Shinra subgroup known as the Turks, filled with characters with different allegiances. So, are the Turks evil in FF7 Rebirth?

What Role Do the Turks Play in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7)?

The Turks are a faction of the Shrina Electric Power Company, which deals with the dirtier side of the company, from tame takes like reconnaissance to bad ones like kidnapping and assassinations. They also have a hand in scouting potential SOLDIER candidates. The core group of Turks that players get to know are Tseng, Reno, Rude, and Elena, with Rufus Shrina leading their group. While these characters have become some fan favorites over the years, one has to wonder if fans are blinded by their charm and can’t see how evil they are. Or are they even evil in the first place?

The Turks are, in fact, antagonists in FF7. They, for one, willingly work for the Shinra Electic Power Company and, as stated before, will kill for the corporation. As seen in the original FF7 and FF7 Remake, the Turks kidnap Aerith for the corporation’s use as they believe she is the key to getting them to the “Promised Land.” They are constantly at odds with Cloud and his group, hindering their plans when they get the chance.

The biggest thing going against them is their role in destroying Sector 7 by dropping the upper level of Midgar above it to eliminate Avalanche, killing hundreds of innocent people along with it. They then help Shinra Inc. pin the blame on Avalanche. So far, things aren’t looking good for the Turks in terms of their alignment.

However, things take a turn once Rufus Shinra takes control of the company after President Shinra is killed by Sephiroth. From here, the Turks take a more “The enemy of my enemy is my friend” mentality, putting their beef with Cloud and his gang on the back burner while they fulfill their orders to deal with Sephiroth. Tseng even wishes Aerith well while informing the group of their orders. The Turks even end up working with Cloud’s party in Wutai when Yuffie and Elena are both kidnapped by Don Corneo.

Finally, through the power of character growth, Rufus and the Turks have a new goal once Shinra Inc. is destroyed and everyone manages to survive the end of the world. The Turks become more like bodyguards for Rufus, getting up to a bit of reconnaissance and espionage. Rufu’s goal is to repay Shinra’s debt to the world for “putting the world into its current, pathetic state.” Although technically, the Turks are no longer an official group now that the Shinra empire has collapsed.

Are the Turks Evil in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?

The short answer is that the Turks are not evil in FF7 Rebirth but just antagonists who bring obstacles for the protagonists of the game. The more elaborate answer is that it’s complicated. They certainly had their hand in some heinous acts that would deem them evil, like the destruction of Sector 7. However, the group players who get to meet on an individual level are not evil people. No one can look at Reno and say, “Yep. He’s certainly an evil dude.”

The difference between an antagonist and a villain is one is a plot device to create obstacles for the protagonists, and the other has malicious intent. Personally, I see it has the potential to have empathy versus no longer feeling any empathy and having no chance of redemption.

First and foremost, the Turks show that they can care about each other from the very beginning, which already lets players know that they are going to be a grey area at least. The Turks then show their potential for redemption through the course of events that they, in fact, still can empathize, like with Tseng’s interaction with Aerith after Rufus takes over Shinra Inc. and their feelings of guilt after the Sector 7 events. They even turn over a new leaf in the end, along with Rufus, as seen in Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children.

In FF7 Rebirth, which covers the middle events of the original game, the Turks will play the antagonist role but start to show their “humanity” with the switch to having a common enemy with Cloud’s party. With the appearance of Don Corneo in the trailer for FF7 Rebirth, I suspect the Yuffie and Elena retrieval arch will appear in this game, solidifying the tentative alliance between Cloud and the Turks.

Don’t worry – fans are safe to continue to love these characters without feeling any guilt for loving “evil characters” and having their morality questioned. Besides, who doesn’t love a good redemption arc?

And that’s whether the Turks are evil in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. If you’re looking for more, check out our explainer as to if Cloud was actually at Nibelheim in FF7 Rebirth.