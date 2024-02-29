How to Get Rid of the Mako Gas to Activate the Elevator in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

It’s time to play through the infamous Nibelheim incident in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, but some of the challenges players will have to face are not as easy to complete as others. Here’s how to get rid of the Mako Gas to activate the elevator in FF7 Rebirth.

Getting Rid of the Mako Gas in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

The Nibelheim Incident in Final Fantasy 7 is the backstory of the infamous Sephiroth that connects both Cloud and Tifa to the game’s antagonist. Players will go through the flashback and navigate the Nibel Reactor. While exploring the reactor, there are a few obstacles that players will have to solve to reach the end. One of those obstacles is the Mako Gas that is leaking throughout the reactor. However, getting rid of the gas does not have an intuitive solution.

There are two locations where players will need to get rid of the green Mako Gas to activate elevators to reach the higher levels of the Nibel Reactor in FF7 Rebirth. The first location is inside the facility after the first elevator ride up and just past the Screamer monster. Here is where the puzzle is introduced. Players will see Mako Gas spots on the ground glowing green. Players will need to get rid of those spots for the next elevator to work. Behind the chain-linked fence is a giant machine that will act as a vacuum. Use this machine to suck up the green Mako Gas spots by running the machine over them. Once all the spots are gone, players will be able to use the elevator.

The second location is outside and has the same mechanics as the first. However, the area that needs to be covered is bigger than the first, and the movable part of the machine is limited to how far it can reach due to the cord that is connecting it to the main part of the machine. The movable vacuum part of the machine is facing a Mako Gas spot. Players should grab that one first. The other spots are too far away for the machine to reach from that opening. There is a door close to the main part of the machine. Open that door on the machine side and move the vacuum part through the doorway to reach the other two spots.

And that’s how to get rid of the Mako Gas to activate the elevator in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. If you’re looking for more, check out our explainer as to if Cloud was actually at Nibelheim in FF7 Rebirth.