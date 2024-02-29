Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth brings back a lot of familiar systems from Remake, but if you haven’t touched that game since it first launched, your memory might be a little hazy. That’s where we come in. Here’s how to get SP fast in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

Getting SP in FF7 Rebirth

SP, which is probably short for skill points in FF7 Rebirth, is what you need to unlock new Folios skills for each of your party members. You can get them via the following methods:

By leveling up

By purchasing manuscripts

Unlike AP, which you gain pretty quickly with each battle, SP doesn’t come as easily. You’ll get about 5 SP for each level you gain, so you can expect things to be pretty slow going as you try to unlock more Folios skills. Thankfully, aside from just leveling up, there’s another way you can quickly get SP, and that’s by purchasing manuscripts.

Every character has a different type of manuscript you can purchase, and from what we’ve seen so far, most of them are obtained through the Moogle Emporium. In each region in FF7 Rebirth, you’ll find a Moogle home, indicated by the yellow Moogle icon, which also happens to be part of Chadley’s open-world research tasks.

Head over there, and you’ll need to clear a mini-game where you gather all the Moogles into a designated area, and that region’s Moogle Emporium will be open for business. Talk to them to access the shop, then spend Moogle Medals to buy the manuscripts. Each manuscript will give the specified character 10 SP, which should be able to let you unlock two lower tier skills in Folios or one higher tier skill.

Aside from the Moogles, some manuscripts are also given out as side quest rewards, so make sure to knock them out whenever you visit a new region.

There’s no way to actually farm SP aside from manually grinding and leveling all your characters, so manuscripts will be your best bet in getting large amounts of SP quickly.

How to Use SP in FF7 Rebirth

As mentioned above, SP is used to unlock Folios skills for your characters in FF7 Rebirth. The Folios menu can be accessed from the store in towns, or from the vending machines at rest spots. From here, you can spend SP to unlock new synergy skills, elemental skills, and even stat buffs for each character.

If you happen to screw up a build, you can also press and hold the square button to reset your SP and get a full refund, and spend them again.

That’s all you need to know about getting SP in FF7 Rebirth.