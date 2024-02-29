Full Cosmo Canyon Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More

One of the most iconic places in the original game, the Cosmo Canyon Region returns in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, and so I’ve made a map of all the

A Map of Every Location, Intel, Cache, & Chocobo Stop in the Cosmo Canyon Region of FF7 Rebirth

You can find the map for the Cosmo Canyon Region in FF7 Rebirth across the various images below. As a note, you’re going to need the region’s chocobo to access a lot of these places. Luckily, you’ll stumble on the quest that you’ll need to complete on your way to Cosmo Canyon. Once you have your chocobo, you should pay special attention to the little icons with chocobo tracks. Those are platforms you can jump off and glide from. To reach the central area, for example, you’ll want to use the pad to the northwest of the Mog House.

Here’s a List of Everything on the Cosmo Canyon Region Map

Once you have the chocobo for the Cosmo Canyon Region in FF7 Rebirth, you’ll be able to get to pretty much any location on this map. I recommend waiting until you’ve completed the main story at Cosmo Canyon before actually completing them, though, as it’ll make life easier to be able to bundle together the quests and searching of the map. With that in mind, here’s a list of what you can find on the map for the region:

6 Remnawave Towers

18 Combat Assignments

3 Divine Intel/Summon Crystals

6 Lifesprings/Expedition Intel

4 Protorelics/Phenomenon Intel

1 Moghouse

8 Chocobo Stops

7 Caches

2 Excavation Intel

And that’s the full map for the Cosmo Canyon Region in FF7 Rebirth.

