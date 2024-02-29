Category:
How Many Chapters Are In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth & How Long Does It Take To Beat

Feb 29, 2024
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Opening
With the story of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth taking players into the reimagined open world of the original game, many may be curious to know how many chapters they will get to explore. Surprisingly, it isn’t as many as Remake, but that doesn’t make the game shorter.

FF7: Remake, which focused on the duration of time Avalanche was in Midgar, is told throughout 18 chapters. The gameplay is more linear, with less exploration to distract players from the goal of uncovering plot points. FF7: Rebirth puts a spin on this tactic, introducing open-world areas that flesh out the duration of time a player might spend in each respective portion of the game.

How Many Chapters Does FFVII: Rebirth Have?

Cloud And Aerith Synergy Move FF7 Rebirth
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth has a total of 14 chapters. Each chapter varies in length, with some possessing open-world areas, and others taking place in more linear locations. Below is a list of every chapter and the explorable area it possesses.

  • Chapter 1 – Fall of a Hero – Nibelheim (limited)
  • Chapter 2 – A New Journey Begins – Grasslands open-world map
  • Chapter 3 – Deeper into Darkness – Mythril Mines
  • Chapter 4 – Dawn of a New Area – Junon open-world map
  • Chapter 5 – Blood in the Water – Shinra Ship
  • Chapter 6 – Fool’s Paradise – Costa Del Sol open-world map
  • Chapter 7 – Those Left Behind – Mt. Corel
  • Chapter 8 – All That Glitters – Gold Saucer & Dust Bowl
  • Chapter 9 – The Planet Stirs – Gongaga open-world map
  • Chapter 10 – Watcher of the Vale – Cosmo Canyon open-world map
  • Chapter 11 – The Long Shadow of Shinra – Nibelheim
  • Chapter 12 – A Golden Key – Return to the Golden Saucer (new content)
  • Chapter 13 – Where Angels Fear to Tread – Temple of the Ancients
  • Chapter 14 – End of the World – The Forgotten Capital

Areas with open-world maps also have urban centers, allowing players to make use of merchants and vendors as well as explore the vast wild areas filled with resources.

How Long Does Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth Take To Beat

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth takes around 40 hours to complete if players are focused on the story. However, this could easily become an 80-hour game for those who take their time exploring the open-world maps or work to complete all side quests.

How to Do Ranged Attacks With Cloud & Cait Sith in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

It is also important to note the re-playability of FFVII: Rebirth, as players may want to work back through the story to get different date outcomes at the Golden Saucer. There is also a wealth of side-content to do between Chadley’s tasks in different regions, and the numerous mini-games tucked in different locations. For those who enjoy returning to these aspects of the game, the counter for hours spent may go up into the hundereds.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is a game rich in both story and content. Players will find no shortage of things to do or ways to spend their time as they lead Cloud and his team on their mission. It is a fantastic adventure, and one worth savoring every chapter.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].