It doesn’t take much time in one of Epic Games’ newest modes to realize it’s about a lot more than just chopping down trees. Here’s how to get Marble in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Get Marble in LEGO Fortnite

Just like Minecraft, it’s easy to come across things like Wood in LEGO Fortnite. However, the rarer materials, such as Knotroot, take a bit more effort to obtain. Marble fits in that second category, but don’t worry, once you know where to look, you’ll have your inventory flushed with Marble.

Marble appears in cave systems, and while that might sound daunting, it’s very easy to come across. You can mine Marble by hitting the giant rock formations that appear in the caves. The only caveat is that you’ll need to have an Uncommon Pickaxe to get the job done.

In order to build an Uncommon Pickaxe, you’ll need three Knotroot Rods, which means a trip to the caves must happen before you can begin your quest for Marble, and three Bones, so say goodbye to a few skeletons lurking around your settlement. Once that’s all taken care of, though, you’ll have your Uncommon Pickaxe and be able to mine as much Marble as your heart desires.

What to Use Marble for in LEGO Fortnite

Once you have this precious material, you’ll find plenty of uses for it. The first and most important will be upgrading your Village. Marble is one of the many materials LEGO Fortnite requires to take your Village to the next level, so having plenty on hand will be a big help. You’ll also find that Marble has some more entertaining uses, such as building Toilets.

