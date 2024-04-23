How to Get Mariette’s Charm in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Mariette Recruit Guide)

To recruit Mariette, you must track down her stolen charm for her before she’ll think about joining you. Here’s how to get Mariette’s Charm in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Where to Find Mariette’s Charm in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Mariette’s Charm is located in The Greatwood in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. To get it, you must get into a battle with a Rabbit Archwitch that has a treasure chest, which is a random encounter in the area. Run around until the battle spawns; you’ll know it’s the right one when you see an unopened blue and white treasure chest between the enemies in the fight.

To open the chest, choose “Action/Gimmick” on a hero’s turn and select the treasure chest. Ensure you open it before the fight ends to get Mariette’s Charm, or you’ll have to run around until the treasure chest battle spawns again. I recommend making two of your characters perform the Gimmick action on the chest in a turn until it opens.

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Recruit Mariette in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Mariette is recruited in Twinhorne East in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. To recruit Mariette, follow the steps below:

Speak to Mariette in Twinhorne East. Go to The Greatwood. Run around until you get into a battle with a Rabbit Archwitch and a treasure chest. Use the Gimmick action to open the chest and get Mariette’s Charm. Return to Mariette in Twinhorne East and give her Mariette’s Charm. Select “Welcome to the ranks” when the dialogue prompt appears.

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you’ve recruited Mariette, you can open up the Library at your Base once it’s at Level 2 with 4 Mystic Lumber and 800 Headquarters Funds.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases on April 23, 2024, on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

