How to Get Milotic in the Pokemon Cafe Remix Tea Party Event

Players can recruit a variety of Pokemon to help out at their cafe in Pokemon Cafe Remix, and exciting new partners often become available through exclusive in-game events. Currently, players can participate in a Tea Party event to befriend Milotic and recruit it to help out around your restaurant.

When is the Milotic Tea Party Event in Pokemon Cafe Remix?

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Tea Party event with Milotic begins on March 14, 2024, and will be available until April 1, 2024.

This gives players a few weeks to work their way through the challenges and earn rewards, including a chance to add Milotic to their Pokemon Cafe Remix team.

How to Unlock Milotic Through the Tea Party Event in Pokemon Cafe Remix

To participate in special events like the Graceful Milotic event in Pokemon Cafe Remix, players should click on the event icon at the left side of their screen. For this event, the icon shows an image of Milotic. This will take players to the outdoor area where they can complete the tea party tasks.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once there, you will see several Pokemon customers waiting to be served. For the Graceful Milotic event, your picnic guests are based on the rematch team Cynthia brings to battle in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The Pokemon at the tables are Glaceon, Porygon2, Lucario, and Garchomp.

To coax Milotic out of the bushes to join the party, you’ll need to serve each customer enough delicious treats to reach delicious level 6. Then, you’ll be able to invite Milotic to join the tea party and be able to cook up some of its favorite dishes, as well.

To serve dishes, click the “Get started” icon, then select your helper Pokemon for the full menu of Slow Cooking items. This mode gives you several moves to clear the puzzles and prepare each dish. Each round of preparing dishes for the tea party will cost a stamina shard, so you will only be able to play so many times a day.

Once you run out of moves, you’ll return to the picnic and pick which Pokemon you’d like to serve the prepared food. If you want to prioritize specific rewards, you can see the next reward you’ll earn for increasing that Pokemon’s delicious level in the little bubble above their head.

As you serve dishes to each Pokemon in the tea party event, you will receive various rewards as you increase each guest’s delicious level to six. Once all four Pokemon reach Delicious Level Six, you will unlock Milotic.

You can view your progress towards this goal by clicking on Milotic, where it’s hiding in the bushes. There, you’ll see the rewards you’ve earned in the event thus far, as well as how much further you’ve got to go before you’ll have Milotic join in the fun.