Beigoma is a Beyblade-esque mini-game in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. In it, you spin tops with your opponent, and the last man standing wins. Here’s how to get more Beigoma tops in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes so you can defeat your competitors with ease.

Where to Get More Beigoma Tops in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

You can get more Beigoma tops in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes in two ways:

By defeating enemies in the world.

By beating fellow Beigoma players.

When you first start your Beigoma adventure, Dr. Corque in Eltisweiss gives you three Beigoma tops: a Fire, Water, or Wind top and two practice tops. And if you try to defeat any opponents with them, you’ll quickly understand that they’re not the greatest, so you’ll want to go out and find more as soon as possible.

As you defeat Beigoma players around Allraan, you’ll sometimes be given a new Beigoma top. This isn’t my favorite way of adding new ones to my collection, as you need good tops first to be able to beat the players. Instead, I find getting them by taking out enemies much easier, at least at first.

Once you unlock Beigoma after returning to Eltisweiss around 6-8 hours into the game, certain enemies will start dropping Beigoma tops once defeated. Some tops are rarer than others, so you’ll need to grind battles with particular enemies and hope you get lucky.

For example, the Hraesvlgr enemy in Redthroat Ridge has a chance of dropping a 2-Star Beigoma, which makes mincemeat out of some of the beginner matches. It is rare though, so expect to knock out a few before it will drop for you. I also recommend taking a trip back to Grum County – North and getting the Plantvine and Rabbit Knight tops from those enemies, as they’re decent for beginners and, in my opinion, better than the starting set given to you by Dr. Corque.

You can check which Beigoma tops you’ve unlocked in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes by opening the menu, going to Items, and then selecting the Beigoma Box under Key Items.

