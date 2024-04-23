How to Get Regular Eggs in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Paquia Recruit Guide)

To recruit Paquia, you need to get your hands on some Regular Eggs. Here’s how to get Regular Eggs in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and which enemies drop them.

Where to Find Regular Eggs in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Regular Eggs are dropped by Shell Eggs, Odd Eggs, and Eggfoots in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Once you defeat those enemies in battle, there’s a chance for at least one to drop; you’ll need five to recruit Paquia.

Shell Eggs are found in Grum County, Odd Eggs in the area outside Kyshiri Village, and Eggfoots in the area outside your Base. Based on where Paquia is located in Arenside, I’d recommend farming the Shell Eggs in Grum County to get the five Regular Eggs, as it’s the easiest place to get to from Arenside.

How to Recruit Paquia in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

To recruit Paquia to the Watch, you must reach The Great Sandy Sea storyline, which happens after the events in Euchrisse. Once you have, here are the steps to recruit Paquia in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes:

Travel to Arenside in Grum County – North. Speak to Paquia, who’s standing on the other side of a wooden bridge near the village’s center. She’ll ask you for five Regular Eggs. Farm them from Shell Eggs, Odd Eggs, or Eggfoots. Return to Paquia and hand her the Eggs. She’ll join you, alongside her friend Mandie. Two recruits for the price of one.

Once you’ve recruited Paquia and upgraded your Headquarters to Level 2, you’ll be able to build the Racing Stables using 40 Food, 50 Lumber, and 40 Stone. Here, you hatch Eggs and race Eggfoots for prizes; it’s pretty fun!

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases on April 23, 2024, on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

