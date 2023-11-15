How to Get the Sparkfire Shotgun & Lighthouse Ring in Remnant 2 DLC

The Sparkfire Shotgun and Lighthouse Ring are two new equipment pieces introduced in the Remnant 2 DLC and can be tricky to get. Here’s a guide on how to get the Sparkfire Shotgun and Lighthouse Ring in Remnant 2 if you’re struggling to figure this out.

How to Get the Sparkfire Shotgun and Lighthouse Ring in Remnant 2 DLC

In the Derelict Lighthouse zone in the Remnant 2 DLC, you’ll acquire a Lighthouse Key after defeating two mini-bosses hanging around the area, which can unlock nearby doors to get the Sparkfire Shotgun and Lighthouse Ring. A misconception about these two items among players is that you can’t get them both because you can only use the Lighthouse Key once. Actually, it’s possible to get the Sparkfire Shotgun and Lighthouse Ring with the same Lighthouse Key.

First, when you head to the steps leading up toward the lighthouse in this zone, veer off to the left to drop down a side path to find an underground door. On the other side is the Sparkfire Shotgun, but you’ll notice the Lighthouse Key doesn’t work on the locked door upon interacting with it.

The trick here is to examine the Lighthouse Key in your inventory to trigger an “Interact” prompt that will change the shape of the key. Use it again, and the door should open, allowing you to grab the Sparkfire Shotgun without hassle.

Go back to those steps from before, head up to reach the lighthouse, and find another locked door. Again, change the shape of the Lighthouse Key to open this door. Inside will be the Lighthouse Keeper’s Ring.

Is It Worth Getting the Sparkfire Shotgun and Lighthouse Ring?

If your current build focuses on inflicting ailments, using a Long Gun, and generating Mod Power, the Sparkfire Shotgun and Lighthouse Keeper’s Ring are definitely worth the effort. The Sparkfire Shotgun, for instance, has a Mod that allows you to fire incendiary shells to apply burning on enemies to deal damage over time. Archetypes that benefit from inflicting ailments, like Ritualist, will see a boost to damage output.

The Lighthouse Keeper’s Ring has a similar benefit to ailment-based builds, granting three Mod Power per second for each enemy within 10m suffering from a negative status effect. According to its description, this effect can stack up to five times.

Frankly, the weapons really lean toward a Ritualist-like playstyle of slinging ailments instead of raw damage. Some combo archetypes that blend well with this class are Summoner and Archon. They’ll give you more utility and room to inflict ailments and generate Mod Power more easily.