How to Get Ritualist Scythe Blade in Remnant 2 DLC

The Ritualist Scythe Blade is one of the new melee weapons you can scoop up in the Remnant 2 DLC. If you’re exploring the new Losomn zone and are hunting for the Scythe Blade’s parts, here’s where you need to look to get the Ritualist weapon in Remnant 2.

How to Get the Ritualist Scythe Blade in Remnant 2 DLC

When starting The Awakened King DLC in Remnant 2, you’ll come across the parts for the Ritualist Scythe Blade early into the experience. In the first zone of the DLC, known as Forlorn Coast, find an NPC near a sewer entrance and head past them to enter a dungeon.

This new area is The Forgotten Commune, a labyrinth of, you guessed it, sewers and gunk-covered monsters. Throughout your venture in The Forgotten Commune, you’ll come across Befouled Altars with corpses around them. Destroying these altars will give you the Scythe Blade and Hilt parts to get the Ritualist melee weapon.

Unfortunately, doing so also summons a wave of enemies you must defeat. Make sure you’re ready to do this because the enemies will range from elites to standard foes with nasty attacks, so throw down any supportive AoE abilities you have and control the crowd of enemies as best you can within the tight fighting space.

Once you have the goods, there’s no need to head to the anti-social weapon specialist McCabe at Ward 13. Open your inventory and examine the Hilt to trigger an “Interact” prompt with the Scythe Blade. The two parts will connect together and become the Ritualist melee weapon for you to use in battle.

Ritualist Scythe Blade Weapon Mod and Stats

As the game describes, the Ritualist Scythe Blade is a melee weapon focused on dealing additional damage to suffering targets. This is mainly due to the Reaver Mod automatically attached to the weapon when you get it, increasing melee damage by 10% if the enemy suffers from a negative status effect.

It’s unclear whether that percentage stacks when an enemy has multiple effects. As a reminder, you can’t remove the Reavor Mod from the weapon. Below are the base stats for the Ritualist Scythe Blade in Remnant 2:

Damage : 51

: 51 Critical Hit Chance : 5%

: 5% Weak Spot Damage : 5%

: 5% Stagger Modifier: -19%

And that’s all you need to know to get the Ritualist Scythe Blade in Remnant 2. Here’s a guide to unlock the Ritualist archetype if you’re having trouble.