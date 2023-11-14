How to Unlock the Ritualist Archetype in Remnant 2

Recently launching alongside The Awakened King DLC for Remnant 2, players who purchased the expansion can now unlock a new Ritualist archetype. If you need guidance on how to get the Ritualist archetype in Remnant 2, here’s what to know.

How Do You Unlock the Ritualist Archetype in Remnant 2?

To unlock the Ritualist archetype, you must first find the Ragged Poppet crafting item inside the new The Awakened King zone of Losomn. As with other hidden archetype materials in Remnant 2, bring this to Wallace in Ward 13, allowing you to craft an Engram to access the class.

The location of the Ragged Poppet is within the first area of The Awakened King called Forlorn Coast. However, you won’t find it on your first venture through this zone. After defeating the Sunken Witch in the second area, known as Sunken Haunt, you’ll discover a path back to Forlorn Coast.

This route will lead to a canal. Jump over the boats to reach the other side and find a cave. Inside will be a witch you’ll have to kill to get the Ragged Poppet.

All Ritualist Perk and Skills in Remnant 2

The Ritualist in Remnant 2 focuses on inflicting debilitating status effects to improve damage against enemies. With its abilities, you can overwhelm foes with dark powers and life steal to stay healthy and keep the carnage going. The following are all the Ritualist Perks and skills:

Perks

Vile (Prime Perk) : Negative status effects applied by Ritualist inflict Infected. Foes with status receive more status effect damage, and on death, the infliction spreads to nearby enemies within five meters.

: Negative status effects applied by Ritualist inflict Infected. Foes with status receive more status effect damage, and on death, the infliction spreads to nearby enemies within five meters. Wrath : Increases all damage to enemies affected by a negative status effect.

: Increases all damage to enemies affected by a negative status effect. Terrify : Killing a foe applies Terrified to all enemies within five meters of the killed foe. Terrified enemies deal less damage.

: Killing a foe applies Terrified to all enemies within five meters of the killed foe. Terrified enemies deal less damage. Dark Blood : Reduces damage received from negative status effects.

: Reduces damage received from negative status effects. Purge: On Relic use, cleanses all negative status effects.

Skills

Eruption : Creates an explosion and deals 150 base damage to all enemies within 15m. Radius and damage increases 100% for each unique status effect on the target, and all status effects on the enemy will refresh.

: Creates an explosion and deals 150 base damage to all enemies within 15m. Radius and damage increases 100% for each unique status effect on the target, and all status effects on the enemy will refresh. Miasma (Level 5 Unlock) : Casts an AoE burst dealing 1,500 base damage and applies bleeding, burning, overloaded, and corroded to all enemies within 15m and lasts 11 seconds.

: Casts an AoE burst dealing 1,500 base damage and applies bleeding, burning, overloaded, and corroded to all enemies within 15m and lasts 11 seconds. Death Wish (Level 10 Unlock): Negates all healing to self. Ritualist will drain health 300% over 20 seconds, increase all damage by 35%, and grant 10% base damage dealt as life steal.

That’s all you need to know about how to unlock the Ritualist archetype in Remnant 2. For more articles, check out our post on everything you can experience in the DLC.