Remnant 2: The Awakened King’s Ritualist Class Helps Make Old Content Feel New Again

The Awakened King is the first piece of Remnant 2 DLC, and aside from a new take on Losomn for players to explore, it also brings with it new weapons, mods, bosses, and perhaps most importantly, a brand new archetype too.

The Ritualist is a breath of fresh air in the game, and has us thinking about how a good class can help make a game feel new again. Archetypes in Remnant 2 can be mixed and matched to allow you to create any kind of build you like. You can also choose to have it as your main or subclass, with benefits to both. Because of that, and the number of archetypes in the game, The Ritualist being the 12th archetype means that it adds in a huge number of new options.

Related: Remnant 2 – Zero Punctuation

Pain For Everyone

The Ritualist specialises in status effects. While there are plenty of weapons and rings in the game that allow you to mess around with statuses, this is the first class to really lean into that. Having messed around with the class a fair bit, we feel comfortable in saying that the Ritualist succeeds in being exactly what the potential build needed to become fully-fledged.

Remnant 2 isn’t an especially long game, and while there are loads of ways to mess around with the previous archetypes, not to mention two storylines for each of the main planets along with countless dungeons to find too, there’s a limit on its replayability for most people. The same is true of most games, whether that’s something as focussed as Bloodborne, or something more open-ended like an Assassin’s Creed game. Eventually, you’ve done everything you can in as many ways as you want to.

New classes aren’t exactly a new thing in games, but we don’t feel like they always work as well as Remnant 2’s options. The ability to take advantage of weapons and passives that always felt cool, but sort of lost, is something that more games should do. The archetype makes sense, and it fits perfectly into the DLC’s lore too, with Losomn being filled to the brim with the eldritch.

There’s also the fact that we’ll likely get a new archetype with the other DLC packs as well, meaning our options will only grow. It’s definitely helped by the semi-roguelike nature of Remnant 2, but we’d be happy if this happened with more games. We’re not going to demand it, because we’re not children, but we’d probably write about it if it became more commonplace.