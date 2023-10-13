How to Get the Antique Hallowed Sentinel Armor Set in Lords of the Fallen

Early on in Lords of the Fallen it will be pretty tough to find any great armor to use. You’ll be stuck with your starting gear for a good long while. A bit further in to the game, after you’ve beaten the bosses Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal and Gentle Gaverus, Mistress of Hounds that changes. You’ll be able to find one of the first sets of armor, and it’s a really great set. Here’s exactly where you can find the Antique Hallowed Sentinel Armor set in Lords of the Fallen.

Where to Find the Best Early Game Armor Set in Lords of the Fallen

To get to the Antique Hallowed Sentinel armor set, you’ll need to have done a couple of things first. You’ll need to have beaten Pieta, Gentle Gaverus, and made you way through Pilgrim’s Perch until you’ve reached the Vestige of Blind Agatha. The set is not far from this Vestige which is very handy. To get there, take a right from the Vestige and use your Umbral Lantern to enter the Umbral realm. Now you’ll be able to head to the right up a path that was previously blocked off by water. Follow the staircase up to the next level.

Be careful of the moth-like enemy that spawns here. If you can avoid their attack and get in close you should be able to take them out without too many issues. When continuing up the path you’ll come across a hallway laden with explosives nodules. The best strategy here is to avoid attacking and try and use a combination of running and rolling to get past the enemies. Any weapon swings will likely trigger multiple explosions and take you out very quickly. Alternatively, if you have any good ranged attacks, triggering the explosives from range first can be a great way to kill the enemies and clear the path.

After clearing the hallway and moving through it, you’ll reach a room with a spot to plant a Vestige Seed as well as a big ‘ol chest. Open the chest and you’ll find what we’ve been looking for — the Antique Hallowed Sentinel Armor set.

This set comes with a helmet, chest armor, and greaves, and is a moderate weight set. It has a ton of Damage Mitigation which is the most important stat early on. The resistances aren’t too bad either. As long as you have a good amount of carry weight capacity you should be able to use this set no problem without being over encumbered. It’ll be a really nice upgrade from most starting gear up to this point in the game.

That’s how you can find the Antique Hallowed Sentinel Armor set in Lords of the Fallen. This set is a nice boost early on to your defenses — and trust me, you’ll need all the defense you can get.