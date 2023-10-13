Where to Find and Use the Pilgrim’s Perch Key in Lords of the Fallen

Soulslike games are riddled with locked doors and hidden passageways, and Lords of the Fallen is no different. Quite often you’ll come to a door that won’t budge, or one that requires a specific key to pass through. Luckily, the game lets you know when you need a specific key to open said door, though you might have a hard time finding said key. One of those keys is the Pilgrim’s Perch key. Here’s where to find and use the Pilgrim’s Perch key.

Shortly after the Scourged Sister Delyth sub boss fight, you’ll come to an area called Pilgrim’s Perch. Here, there are a handful of locked doors that require the Pilgrim’s Perch key to open. Or maybe you already stumbled across the key and are wondering where said doors are. We opened them all and found both horrors and treasure.

Where to find the Pilgrim’s Perch key

The Pilgrim’s Perch Key is perhaps the easiest to find: simply speak with Stomund in Skyrest Bridge to buy it for 9500 Vigor. Yes, that’s quite the steep price – and if you’re still early on in the game, don’t bother right now – but if you did purchase it, all three doors to use it on are located within Pilgrim’s Perch.

Where to use the Pilgrim’s Perch Key

Foremost, just after when you first enter Pilgrim’s Perch, climb the ladder to your right and enter a little cave. There will be a door here with a chest inside. Within, you’ll find the heavy Sacred Resonance set – which includes an awesome Bell helmet. This is the easiest Pilgrim’s Perch door to unlock.

Behind the other two doors reside enemies likely far too powerful for you to take on, but if you aren’t afraid of a little running around, you can quickly loot the items within before rushing out – or die trying, anyway.

You’ll find the second door behind Byron at the Pilgrim’s Perch Bellroom Vestige. This is quite a high level area, where the enemies may look familiar but hit harder and have way more health. We came back way later and still had trouble; so we ran on through to find a sub boss called The Sacred Resonance of Tenacity, and, up a set of stairs near him, the Adyr’s Hardiness Inferno spell. Beyond the Resonance of Tenacity sub boss, you’ll find an area you’ll want to visit much later if you survive that far.

Heading away from the sub boss, a set of stairs leads outside to an area filled with ultra powerful enemies: you can find a Hungering Knot catalyst and the Umbral Eye of Loash. This path also leads back to Skyrest Bridge.

The final Pilgrim’s Perch door is where you first meet and rescue Gerlinde, the blacksmith, located at the very end of the Pilgrim’s Perch area. This is also where you take the elevator up back to the Bellroom Vestige. In the back of the room you find Gerlinde in, a locked door with a horde of enemies awaits. Outside, if you’re brave enough, you can find a Warrior’s Claw amulet.

That’s all you need to know to find and use the Pilgrim’s Perch key in Lords of the Fallen. While it isn’t necessary to use when you first visit the area, the handful of great items discovered within will help you as you adventure onward through the next area, Fitzroy’s Gorge.