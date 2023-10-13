Where to Find and Use the Skyrest Bridge Key in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen has so many doors and hidden areas, it’s difficult to keep track of where you’ve been and where you’ve haven’t. The most obvious hidden areas you’ll find require a key to pass through. Great for knowing where to go, but not so great for knowing where to find said key – and if there are any other places to use it. The first time you see a door that requires a key will be after you reach the Skyrest Bridge hub area, and you can, in fact, find the key not long after that – and the rewards that go along with it. However, it’s quite an arduous task to reach where the key resides. Here’s how to find the Skyrest Bridge Key in Lords of the Fallen and where to use it.

Where to Find the Skyrest Bridge Key

After you leave Skyrest Bridge from the exit to the right of the Vestige, you’ll travel along a series of makeshift catwalks set into the cliffs and riddled with enemies hiding behind barrels and crates. At the bottom of this area, you can continue right up a set of stairs toward the Vestige of Chabui. However, if you roll through the wooden barricade to the left of those stairs, you’ll find two ladders at the very back that lead down to a narrower set of planks protruding from the cliff face.

Here, you’ll have to time your leaps correctly onto the wooden platforms or risk falling to your death. Making matters worse, hooded pilgrims hide behind just about every stack of crates, ready to push you over the edge. Eventually you’ll reach a covered room with a lever to pull. This will call down an elevator you can ride up beneath Skyrest Bridge.

Follow the staircase down and you’ll find a door locked and a bridge to your right. Cross it, and then pull out your Umbral lamp to reveal a hidden bridge you can walk across. In the center, put away your lamp to fall below. Loot the Faithful Bludgeon item and cross the next hidden bridge, before re-entering the Umbral realm to pull the next bridge forward.

The Skyrest Bridge Key is to your left, suspended between two bone bridges within a bloated corpse you’ll have to Soulflay to reveal. When you’re ready, cross the bridge, and prepare to die as a reaper-like monster rushes you and likely kills you in a single hit. Don’t fret – if you rush across the second half of the bridge, there’s an Emergence Effigy there you can quickly use to escape the Umbral realm – and the reaper.

Where to Use the Skyrest Bridge Key in LotF

The stairs winding up will lead you back to Skyrest Bridge; however, you can return to the previously locked door to open a pathway to a hidden area filled with goodies, including the Princess’ Sting amulet. The other locked Skyrest Bridge door leads back out to where you fought Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal, and has a few other items to find.

With the mystery of the Skyrest Bridge key solved, you’re ready to continue on to Pilgrim’s Perch, another area with perilous ledges and pesky enemies that want to push you off them. Have fun.

