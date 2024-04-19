How to Get the Bobby Witt Jr. Season Awards Card Fast in MLB The Show 24

The first lightning player in MLB The Show 24‘s Season Awards is here, and it’s none other than Bobby Witt, Jr. of the Kansas City Royals. Witt is quickly emerging as one of the best players in the American League, and his mix of power and speed is a must-have in MLB The Show 24 lineups. You can earn this card pretty fast if you take the right steps. Let’s walk through them here.

Complete the MLB The Show 24 Season Awards Programs

There are four Season Awards programs, and you must complete them all to earn Bobby Witt, Jr in MLB The Show 24. If you haven’t started any of them yet, it’s okay. You can stack progress on them. The following steps will have Bobby Witt, Jr. in your lineup in no time:

1. Do All the Moments in Each Season Awards Program

Moments don’t take long; more often than not, they are each five minutes or less. Just by doing the moments, you’ll get four players to plug into your lineup. The first four you will earn are:

Jordan Westburg, 2B

Yariel Rodriguez, SP

Jackson Chourio, RF

Mike Trout, CF

That’s a nice head start and sets you up nicely to start earning a bunch more progress.

2. Build Your Lineup and Earn Progress

Take the four players above and create a new squad with them batting in the first three spots in the lineup. If possible, Yariel Rodriguez should be in your starting pitcher rotation and the lowest-overall pitcher in it.

If you have opened any Season Awards packs, those players should be in your lineup, too. Place them as high in the batting order as you can. Any spots left can be filled by Team Affinity bosses that you’ve earned. That way, you’re earning towards multiple rewards until you get more Monthly Awards players.

Play Conquest games—a bunch of them. Start Yariel Rodriquez in every single game. If he’s the lowest-overall pitcher in your rotation, you’ll be matched up against the fifth starter on the opposing team, which should allow your Season Awards hitters to do more damage.

3. Add to Your Lineup

As you complete and win games, you’ll earn progress in all four Season Awards programs. You’ll start to earn new players quickly—as you do, put them in your lineup immediately until you have a complete lineup of Season Awards players.

The bosses of the first three MLB The Show 24 Season Awards programs should enter your lineup immediately after earning them, even if it means taking another Awards player out:

Garrett Crochet, SP

Michael Conforto, LF

Ronel Blanco, SP

By the time you earn Crochet or Blanco, you should have earned the maximum Topps Now points in the programs, so start either Crochet or Blanco on the mound in every game. Once you have earned 300 PXP with that player, switch to the other one.

Complete the Collection to Get Bobby Witt

Once you have Garrett Crochet, Michael Conforto, Ronel Blanco, and Spencer Steer, you’re ready to get Bobby Witt Jr in MLB The Show 24. Head to Collections, then Special Collections. From there, go to the Season 1 Awards Collection and collect those four players. You will get a 95 Overall Bobby Witt, Jr. shortstop card for your trouble.

MLB The Show 24 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

