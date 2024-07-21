How to Use Photo Mode in Once Human

Whether it’s to capture the differing landscapes or the base you’re tirelessly building in Once Human, the Photo Mode is great for capturing cool moments. Learn how you can make use of your camera in this guide.

How to Take Photos on Once Human

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Hold down the tab to open the radial menu and select the camera icon for Photo Mode. Once you’re in the photo mode, there are a handful of small settings you can use to really customize the image. After you get all the settings you want and you have your photo ready to go, simply hit the “enter” key to take the image. Then a small preview of it will appear with your name at the bottom left. This will go to your album and can be downloaded as well.

All of the photos on your album can be accessed from the menus in the game when you want to look back at all your photo mode gems. On top of just scrolling through, these photos can be placed into frames and used within your Territory to make your place feel even more like home. But if you only care about gameplay-altering mechanics, this won’t really be worth the time or the resources.

Outside of the photo mode, you always have the option to take screenshots as well. On Steam, clicking “F12” will take a screenshot of the game you’re playing and place it in a folder. It’s an easy way to grab quick screens but it also retains all of the UI on the screen. So if you want clean images, photo mode is still the way to go. But if you just need to save something fast, screenshots are also a good tool.

Once Human is available to play now.

