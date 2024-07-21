Where to Buy Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

Sometimes you don’t want to search the entire map for hidden Smithing Stones in Elden Ring and buying them can save you plenty of time. In this guide, I will go over who sells the stones and how you can buy them with hard-earned Runes.

How to Buy Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

Smithing Stones can be purchased from Traveling Merchants, War Counselor Iji, or from the Twin Maiden Husks with Bell Bearings. Iji and many other Traveling Merchants will sell lower-level stones that can help players get started on upgrading their weapons. All purchases will require Runes and there are usually limited supplies of upgrade materials from merchants. So choose your weapon wisely early on or you may need to go exploring.

War counselor Iji

Traveling Merchants

Twin Maiden Husks with Bell Bearings

Iji is a step above Hewg and can be found south of Caria Manor in Liurnia of the Lakes. You can even get some Somber Smithing Stones from him but the levels here are still limited. Eventually, the only true way to find a consistent merchant for stones is to utilize the Bell Bearings in the Lands between.

The Twin Maiden Husks can be found in the left hall of the Roundtable Hold. These are the only vendors that can take a Bell Bearing and turn them into goods for you to purchase. If you bring them various levels of the Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing they will restock with plenty of options. Eventually, you can have access to nearly all levels of the upgrade materials directly in the Roundtable Hold. But you still need plenty of Runes to spend on the higher levels and you won’t be able to buy the final tier of stones. That’s reserved for rare rewards alone.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

