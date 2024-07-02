Where to Find the Scadutree Avatar in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The Scadutree Avatar is one of the optional bosses in the Realm of Shadow that you can take down during the Elden Ring DLC. Here’s how to find the Scadutree Avatar in Elden Ring.

How to Find the Scadutree Avatar in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist.

You can find the Scadutree Avatar in the Scadutree Base north of the Shadow Keep in Elden Ring. Although this boss is located between the Back Gate of the keep and the Hinterlands, the arena is accessed through an entirely different route. Starting at the Shadow Keep, you need to find the Church District, which is completely flooded and can be found on the lowest level. Step one is to navigate the flooded area and drain the water in the district.

After all the water is drained, you can start exploring the Church District below, and there is a major cathedral in the northern section. Head inside until you find a balcony with double doors below. Deal with the enemies guarding the area and then push the doors open to find the path to the Tree-Worship Passage. This is a small stone path that quickly leads to another small building before the Scadutree Avatar boss arena. One last Site of Grace can be claimed before the fight.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Once you go past the Tree-Worship Sanctum Site of Grace, you can enter a massive arena at the base of the Scadutree. The area will look clear at first, but as you walk further in, the Scadutree Avatar will appear. This is another Remembrance boss in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, so it won’t be an easy fight. Thorns and three health bars make the confrontation a marathon, and if you can come out on top, you get plenty of runes with the option for a colossal weapon.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

