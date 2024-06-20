How To Lower The Water Level in Shadow Keep Church District in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has a lot of places to explore but not all of them are immediately available to you. One place that takes some preparation to reach is the structures at the bottom of the Church District. Here’s how to lower the water level.

How To Lower the Water Level in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s Shadow Keep

Screenshot via The Escapist

To lower the water level in Shadow Keep’s Church District you’ll need to start off at the Church District Entrance Site of Grace. If you aren’t here yet then there’s no way to lower the water level from the other side, so you’ll need to make your way down the river, up and past the cathedral, and to this Site of Grace first.

Once you have this Site of Grace unlocked jump across the rooftops past going straight and up on the wall to the right before looking back onto the larger roof heading southwest where you’ll see one of Mesmer’s soldiers.

Pass the soldier and you will find what appears like a dead end. Jump across from the roof onto one of the supporting beams attached to the neighboring building and walk up them.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Now you’re on the roof of the main building simply drop through the large hole onto one of the beams below. Jump down from here onto the larger balcony section pictured above and walk around the path until you see another of Mesmer’s soldiers. Near them should be an exit to the outside.

Exit out here following the path killing the bats in your way and climb the ladder up to reveal a giant cog. Interact with the cog to turn it and you will have successfully lowered the water level in Shadow Keep providing access to a variety of new locations.

Screenshot via The Escapist

If you follow these steps correctly then you should have no trouble getting the water level lowered, but make sure you’re careful when crossing the various roofs and paths as there are plenty of gaps that can surprise you and lead to your untimely death.

