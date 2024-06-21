How To Beat Scadutree Avatar in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Later in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree you will encounter multiple tough, unique endgame bosses. One of these is the Scadutree Avatar. This garden creature is no pushover, but here’s how you can take the weed-killer to this overgrown plant.

Recommended Videos

How to Beat the Scadutree Avatar in Elden Ring

Screenshot via The Escapist

The easiest way to beat the Scadutree Avatar is to use a ranged build that will allow you to cast magic or projectiles at the creature’s head. This vulnerable spot does a substantial amount of extra damage compared to the body, so any time you can prioritize the head, that should be your goal.

In total, you will need to kill the Scadutree Avatar three times in this fight. Each time it will provide an opportunity to deal a critical strike to the head starting the next phase with 25 percent less health.

During all three phases, the moveset stays almost the same. In Phase 1 you can easily avoid ranged attacks such as the vines or magic arrows simply by rolling to the side. In close you’ve just got to watch out for the head slam and the AOE thorns that can often be activated at the base.

In Phase 2 there is a new ability where the creature will put its arms into the ground lift its body and then fling itself directly at you for huge damage. This can easily be rolled through so that you can stay safe and we suggest using these reset opportunities to get close or deal ranged damage. Be very careful during this phase as the creature will be at its most aggressive.

Phase 3 might be the last, but it also happens to be the most easy of the phases. In this stage, the Scadutree Avatar will be labored in its movements and if you’re careful you can simply sit nearby and roll through its attacks. After most attacks, it will drop its head to the ground allowing even melee builds to get close and deal massive damage.

If you aren’t able to reach the head then there’s no harm in attacking the body, in fact, this can be a great way to get the creature to attack you with its head in turn allowing you to get close to the critical target.

Last Resorts

Those who are truly stuck can use the Mimic Tear spirit ashes to help out in this fight. This will provide you an ally to deal extra damage or simply take agro from the creature while you get in position and safely make progress at chipping away its health.

As usual, you can also call on the help of another online player, but we’d caution against this as it will increase the health of the Scadutree Avatar.

With these tips, you should be able to eliminate this Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree end-game boss with ease.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy