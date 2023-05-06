Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn’t short on fuzzy creatures and only some of them want to eat your face. Boglings are thankfully friendly and, even better, there’s an achievement for rubbing their little feathered heads. So if you’re wondering how to get the “Can You Pet the Bogling?” achievement in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, here’s how.

This is the Way to Unlock The “Can You Pet the Bogling?” Achievement in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

These little animals appeared in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order but, back then, petting them wasn’t an option. Now, in the sequel you can fuzzle them to your heart’s content and get rewarded for it.

First of all, you need to have reached the point in the game where your ship crashes. You won’t encounter any Boglings running around Coruscant.

You’ll find a group of Boglings on your way to Pyloon’s Saloon, after you’ve exited the quarry/mining area. You can pet one of these little guys and awww at how cute it is. However, this particular encounter doesn’t trigger the achievement.

Instead, you need to wait until you’ve met up with an old friend, the Saloon’s current proprietor, and slept. You’ll start running into Boglings shortly after — pet the first one you come across and it’ll get you the achievement. For example, you’ll find one in the stables near the saloon.

And that’s what you need to know to get the “Can You Pet the Bogling?” achievement in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If using the wildlife to get around faster in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is more your style, you can also tame and ride certain mounts.