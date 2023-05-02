Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a lot of jumping, grappling, and climbing. But, you might also have seen protagonist Cal Kestis roaming around on the back of various beasts in the trailers. If that’s your thing, you’ll be wondering how to tame and ride mounts in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Here’s How and When You Can Access Mounts in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Often in games, taming mounts is tricky, involving an elaborate series of quicktime events. Thankfully, it’s surprisingly easy in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You can ride fluffy two-legged creatures, hang from giant birds, and more.

The only snag is that you have to wait until you reach a particular point in-game. Without giving too much away, you’ll acquire the skill when you’re on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s second planet, well into the forest area.

From then on, you can approach certain beasts, such as the Nekko, and ride them around. You can use them to reach higher areas, as well as negotiate certain areas, such as water slopes. Normally, Cal Kestis, even with all his Jedi powers can wallrun along these obstacles, at best. That changes when you hop on a Nekko, which can run right up waterlogged slopes.

To tame a mount, you just need to walk up to it and press the RB button on the Xbox controller, R1 on PlayStation, or CTRL on a keyboard. You’ll then be able to hop on any other animal of the same species. And that’s how you tame and ride mounts in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Of course, you can’t ride on smaller creatures, but it’s possible to interact with some of them in other ways.