Can you pet creatures in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor focuses on the serious business of Stormtrooper slashing and Rancor wrangling, but what if you want to take a break and play with some fuzzy creatures? You might well be wondering (particularly if you played the previous game) if you can pet creatures in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Forget Rancors. Are There Any Friendly Animals in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ?

No matter what Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett says, you’re not going to pet a Rancor. Cal Kestis is no Boba Fett, even with his new set of skills. The good news is that pettable creatures are in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

In particular, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor corrects a grave injustice from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. That game let you acquire a fuzzy Bogling stowaway, but you were unable to pet them. Yes, it would set up home on your ship, yet it wasn’t a particularly interactive pet.

Sure, it was even more adorable than Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Porgs, but all it did was sit there and mock you with its cuteness. Tickling its fluffy little chin wasn’t an option.

Survivor, on the other hand, does let you pet those adorable, fuzzy little creatures. And you don’t even have to get one aboard your ship, either. You can pet them out in the wild, though they won’t necessarily stick around for multiple pettings.

So, the answer to can you pet the creatures in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is yes, you can pet some. Just don’t try to hug a Rancor.