How to Get the Democratic Detonation Warbond in Helldivers 2

Since the launch of Helldivers 2, there has been a steady stream of surprise content, and the Democratic Detonation Warbond is the latest drop. To help you prepare for more Automaton invasions, I’ll cover how you can get the new pass.

Helldivers 2: How to Unlock the Democratic Detonation Warbond

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Open the Acquisitions Center on your ship and spend 1,000 Super Credits on the Democratic Detonation Warbond to unlock it. Your Acquisitions tab can be opened at any time when you are outside of a mission with a simple Square/X press on a controller. Within this tab, you can find all the previous Warbonds, additional armors added to the Super Store, and the latest detonation content drop that will help you turn the Automatons into spare parts.

The Democratic Detonation Warbond costs 1,000 Super Credits in Helldivers 2, which translates to $10 at a base value. However, you can earn Super Credits by simply playing the game. Your best bet for farming these credits is to farm all the points of interest on the map for more open missions. Finding at least 20 credits per match is more than reasonable, and it’s completely free.

In the first Warbond, there are also unlockable Super Credits. If you don’t use them on the Superstore, you can have enough Super Credits in no time to get the next Warbonds and continue to earn more credits for the next pass. Spending more money really is just a convenience.

What Is in the Democratic Detonation Warbond in Helldivers 2?

There are three new armor sets and four new weapons that are available in the Democratic Detonation Warbond. Three of those four weapons are based on explosive damage, with the fourth being a fresh Marksman Rifle. Ranged weapons were certainly lacking for ballistics, so it’s a welcome addition.

The last pass was based around the Automatons, and we know explosives or fire damage tend to be better for Terminids. So, get ready for the next bug push and get a head start on the latest Warbond.

Helldivers 2 is available on PlayStation and PC.

