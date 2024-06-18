How to get the Ergo Sum Catalyst in Destiny 2

The Ergo Sum Exotic Sword was introduced to Destiny 2 in The Final Shape. This is a fantastic sword option that gives a lot of possible builds because it uses Special ammo and goes in the Energy slot.

How to get the Ergo Sum Catalyst

To get the Ergo Sum Catalyst, you will need to complete the Excision mission on Grandmaster difficulty, and then it can drop randomly as a reward. Obviously, you first need to have finished the quest to get the Ergo Sum, or else it cannot drop for you at all.

The Ergo Sum Catalyst will grant you sword ammo when you do damage with a Transcendent grenade. This might not seem like much, but it’s actually pretty nuts, given how long you can extend your Transcendant state by killing enemies. This could allow you to go on a huge tear with the sword and then finish with full ammo if you used your grenades correctly to pick off the right enemies.

The Ergo Sum comes with two main points of interest. First, it is a Wave Frame Sword. This means that heavy attacks cause a shockwave and launch the user into the air, delivering a powerful uppercut strike. An immediate follow-up swing after the uppercut deploys a homing strike that aggressively seeks a target.

It also has a trait called Transcendent Duelist, where it collects less ammo than you would normally get from ammo pickups. Final blows with the weapon accelerate Light and Darkness mastery and it deals increased damage while Transcendent. So, the Catalyst helps to deal with the one major weakness you could consider the sword to have if you are the kind of player who has been enjoying it a lot.

