How to get the Facet of Dominance in Destiny 2

The Facet of Dominance will give your Void and Arc grenades in Destiny 2 a little bit more spice. You’ll need to do some work to get your hands on it, however.

How to get the Facet of Dominance

This is one of the Facets that will only be available to you in post-campaign content. After you have wrapped up the mission Iconoclasm, you will get access to some Exotic quests, and you will now be able to start working on getting the Facet of Dominance by making your way to the Lost City in the Pale Heart. You can just teleport in on the landing zone there.

When you get there, you will have access to a new character called Micah, who can be found down the stairs, through the small tunnel where you first claim your Prismatic abilities during the campaign. Micah will have a series of missions called “Alone in the Dark,” and these are the key to getting your hands on the Facet of Dominance.

You will get access to Cyst missions as you play through these repeatable “Alone in the Dark” quests, and within these Cysts, you can find enemies that will drop items called Memory Vestige: Light. These drop as Rare blue items, and when you get five of them, they will automatically transform into a Legendary version. When that happens, a large circle will appear somewhere on the map of the Pale Heart in your Director.

There are three different Legendary versions that can form, and each one will bring you to a different Facet. These are random, so you will just need to stay farming until you get the one you need, sadly. For the Facet of Dominance, you will want one that is called the Memory: Seclusions of Light. This one will send you to The Seclusion, which is between the Blooming and the Impasse.

Just click on the circle on your map the get a waypoint to follow. Make your way into the Seclusion, but make sure you don’t miss the golden portal, just before the shimmering black energy wall. Head into the portal, and you will find yourself at Zavala’s former home. Here, you will see a waterfall to your left. Climb up the rocks there, and you will find the Prismatic chest that contains the new Facet.

What does the Facet of Dominance do?

Your Void grenades weaken targets, and your Arc grenades jolt targets. This Facet also causes -10 to Discipline.

Jolted The target is energized with destructive Arc Light. They take additional damage while jolted and chain lightning to nearby targets. Jolt damage causes Overload Champions to be stunned. Weaken The target takes increased damage and has their movement speed slowed. Afflicted combatants have difficulty firing accurately.

