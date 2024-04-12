As a wise man once said, “If you look good, you feel good.” That’s true in life and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). The cooler your skin, the more likely you are to perform. Well, here’s how to get the most exclusive items in MW3 and Warzone: the Gold Cheetah camo.

How to Get the Gold Cheetah Camo in MW3 & Warzone

It’s unlikely that you’ve come across the Gold Cheetah camo many times while running around in Multiplayer or Warzone. Maybe you saw it on TikTok, or maybe your friend told you about it because of how rare it is. Either way, it’s becoming one of the most sought-after items in MW3. However, adding it to your inventory is no easy feat.

Here are all the steps you need to follow to get the Gold Cheetah camo in MW3 and Warzone:

Head to the Call of Duty Shop website

Make a purchase that totals at least $100 USD

Receive a digital code to the email you used to purchase the items

Go to the Call of Duty website and log into your Activision account

Go to the redeem page and input your code

Hit “Redeem Code” to receive the Gold Cheetah camo

Now, that $100 price tag may be a non-starter for some people, especially with all the issues going on with the in-game store, but if you frequent the Call of Duty Shop, it’s the perfect reward for buying merch for your favorite FPS. Just don’t take it too hard when people make fun of you for spending all that money on a camo.

And that’s how to get the Gold Cheetah camo in MW3 and Warzone. The promotion runs from April 10 to 24, so make sure to finalize your purchases sooner rather than later.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

