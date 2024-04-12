MW3 characters with guns. This image is part of an article about what the loadout glitch is in MW3 Warzone and how to fix it.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get the Gold Cheetah Camo in MW3 & Warzone

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 10:39 am

As a wise man once said, “If you look good, you feel good.” That’s true in life and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). The cooler your skin, the more likely you are to perform. Well, here’s how to get the most exclusive items in MW3 and Warzone: the Gold Cheetah camo.

Recommended Videos

How to Get the Gold Cheetah Camo in MW3 & Warzone

The Call of Duty Shop homepage. This image is part of an article about how to get the Gold Cheetah camo in MW3 and Warzone.

It’s unlikely that you’ve come across the Gold Cheetah camo many times while running around in Multiplayer or Warzone. Maybe you saw it on TikTok, or maybe your friend told you about it because of how rare it is. Either way, it’s becoming one of the most sought-after items in MW3. However, adding it to your inventory is no easy feat.

Here are all the steps you need to follow to get the Gold Cheetah camo in MW3 and Warzone:

  • Head to the Call of Duty Shop website
  • Make a purchase that totals at least $100 USD
  • Receive a digital code to the email you used to purchase the items
  • Go to the Call of Duty website and log into your Activision account
  • Go to the redeem page and input your code
  • Hit “Redeem Code” to receive the Gold Cheetah camo

Related: How to Get Cheech and Chong in Call of Duty MW3 & Warzone

Now, that $100 price tag may be a non-starter for some people, especially with all the issues going on with the in-game store, but if you frequent the Call of Duty Shop, it’s the perfect reward for buying merch for your favorite FPS. Just don’t take it too hard when people make fun of you for spending all that money on a camo.

And that’s how to get the Gold Cheetah camo in MW3 and Warzone. The promotion runs from April 10 to 24, so make sure to finalize your purchases sooner rather than later.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Post Tag:
modern warfare 3
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Play Infinite Craft Unblocked
Infinite Craft with a big red circle over it.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Play Infinite Craft Unblocked
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 12, 2024
Read Article All New Ship Modules in Helldivers 2 (April 11)
Ship Modules Helldivers 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All New Ship Modules in Helldivers 2 (April 11)
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to Get the Democratic Detonation Warbond in Helldivers 2
Democratic Detonation Helldivers 2.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get the Democratic Detonation Warbond in Helldivers 2
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Play Infinite Craft Unblocked
Infinite Craft with a big red circle over it.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Play Infinite Craft Unblocked
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 12, 2024
Read Article All New Ship Modules in Helldivers 2 (April 11)
Ship Modules Helldivers 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All New Ship Modules in Helldivers 2 (April 11)
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to Get the Democratic Detonation Warbond in Helldivers 2
Democratic Detonation Helldivers 2.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get the Democratic Detonation Warbond in Helldivers 2
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 12, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67