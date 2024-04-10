How to Get Cheech and Chong in Call of Duty MW3 & Warzone

A flurry of new store cosmetics has arrived since Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 began, but perhaps the most anticipated is the Cheech and Chong bundle. The iconic comedy duo is here to celebrate 4/20 in the form of a new bundle that features operator skins for both characters, as well as weapon blueprints and other cosmetics – here’s how to buy the Cheech and Chong bundle in MW3.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Cheech and Chong Bundle in MW3 and Warzone

While all of the 4/20 events and cosmetics were seemingly released on April 10, this didn’t include the Cheech and Chong bundle. A few random players were able to buy the bundle right after the update went live on April 10, but the developers quickly removed the bundle from MW3 after this happened.

This is likely due to the fact the developers want to space out the 4/20 bundles. For reference, Stoney Sloth, another themed bundle, is currently purchasable in MW3 and there are plenty of themed cosmetics to earn through daily login rewards and the Blaze Up event.

Related: How to Play and Complete the Warzone High Trip Event

As a result, we likely won’t see the Cheech and Chong bundle until April 20, which is apparently the date it was supposed to originally be released. Since the bundle was mistakingly sent live, though, the developers could change their mind and release Cheech and Chong sooner than that.

Cheech and Chong Bundle Contents and Price

The Cheech and Chong bundle in MW3. Image via Activision

Since the bundle was available for a short time, we know everything that’s included with it. The Cheech and Chong bundle costs a whopping 3,000 CoD Points and includes the following items:

Operator skin: Cheech

Operator skin: Chong

“Dankest” MTZ-556 Assault Rifle

“Hashassin” HRM-9 SMG

“Mellow and Mild” Haymaker Shotgun

“Secondhand Smoke” Finishing Move

“Be Mellow” Large Decal

“Cheech & Chong’s” Large Decal

“Smoke Buds” Weapon Sticker

“Iconic” Weapon Charm

“Cheech and Chong’s Seltzer” Weapon Charm

“Blunt Buddies” Loading Screen

There’s plenty of content included with the bundle, but you’ll have to decide if it’s worth $30 or not.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more