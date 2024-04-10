How to Play and Complete the Warzone High Trip Event

The Call of Duty: Warzone: High Trip event went live on April 10 and doesn’t have a traditional content stream, but does allow players to participate in an action-packed limited-time event on Rebirth Island. While the event doesn’t have any rewards itself, you do need to play it if you want to complete the Blaze Up event. To see exactly how the High Trip mode works in Warzone, keep reading.

Recommended Videos

How to Play the Warzone High Trip Event

Image via The Escapist

Unfortunately, since there are no actual rewards to earn, you can’t complete the High Trip event in the traditional sense. All you can do is enjoy the LTM while it’s here and try to complete specific challenges for the Blaze Up event. The LTM lasts until April 24, so you have until then to play.

However, at the time of writing on April 10, the High Trip mode is not yet live in Warzone. The developers announced it’s going live on April 11 instead. This is slightly confusing, given the event tab is live in-game, but you won’t be able to access the mode until 1 PM ET on April 11.

The High Trip mode involves collecting four special Gummies that are collected from all over the map. You can find them in several different ways, but looting like normal is the best way to go about scooping up some gummies. There are four different gummies, yellow, red, blue, and green, that all have various Power-Ups to offer. Once you collect a gummy, you gain its Power-Up.

Related: Best FJX Horus Loadout in Warzone Season 3

The main goal of High Trip is still to eliminate enemies and be the last team standing on Rebirth Island. Resurgence rules are in place, but in this mode, you have to survive a Resurgence Countdown timer to bring back your teammates. The longer you survive and the more score you earn, the shorter the timer gets, making it harder for enemies to bring back their allies.

You win High Trip by being the last team standing. A gas circle still creeps in on the map like normal and there are the same number of enemies in a match as there are in a regular Resurgence game. The special gummies are your main key to victory, as the team with the most Power-Ups has the biggest advantage, so you’ll need to collect as many as possible to have the best odds at a victory.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more