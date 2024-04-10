Best FJX Horus Loadout in Warzone Season 3

The FJX Horus is an intriguing secondary option in Call of Duty: Warzone, as it features virtually no prowess at long-range but a ton of potential up close. While it might not be a meta option as it stands in Season 3, the new submachine gun can be useful on Rebirth Island as a backup to your long-range primary. To get the most out of the FJX Horus in Warzone, though, you’ll need its top loadout.

Best FJX Horus Loadout in Warzone

If you’ve used the FJX Horus without any attachments, you already know what a nightmare it can be to try and control it. Naturally, my loadout for the SMG is focused on reducing recoil so it has actual use at farther ranges.

Muzzle : ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel : Martis Heavy Barrel

: Martis Heavy Barrel Optic : JAK Glassless Optic

: JAK Glassless Optic Magazine : 48 Round Mag

: 48 Round Mag Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Image via The Escapist

The Warzone loadout for the FJX Horus comes close to matching its loadout for MW3 multiplayer, but there are a couple of notable changes. First up, I have the DR-6 Handstop equipped to provide some additional mobility and handling for the SMG. While you could go with a recoil control attachment, most of your gunfights will be at close range, so you still want to be able to fight against other top SMGs. Next, I have added the 48 Round Mag, giving the FJX Horus a much-needed magazine size boost.

The rest of the attachments on the loadout are fairly standard, with the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider and Martis Heavy Barrel both improving recoil control and aiming stability. Finally, the JAK Glassless Optic also improves stability as well as lets you have a much clearer image when aiming down sights.

Overall, this FJX Horus loadout still tends to kick when firing, but you’ll be able to control it enough to start downing enemies at mid-range in Warzone.

Best Class For the FJX Horus in Warzone

Moving on, you must also equip the rest of your FJX Horus class, which includes selecting perks, equipment, and a primary weapon (as the Horus is likely your secondary weapon).

Primary Weapon

SVA 545, MORS, RAM-7, or another meta long-range weapon

Perks

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

And that’s everything you need to start using the FJX Horus in Warzone. I highly recommend trying out this loadout on Rebirth Island, as its close-quarters engagements allow the Horus to shine brightest.

