Best FJX Horus Loadout in MW3 Season 3

The pocket SMG needs some major help with its loadout.
Published: Apr 10, 2024 07:33 am
FJX Horus in CoD MW3
Screenshot by The Escapist

The FJX Horus is one of two new weapons added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) in the Season 3 update. In order to tame the SMG, you’ll have to equip its recommended loadout of attachments. Here’s the best FJX Horus loadout in MW3 Season 3.

Best FJX Horus Loadout in MW3

Without any attachments, there is a tremendous amount of recoil when firing the FJX Horus. It also doesn’t help the SMG possesses quite possibly the least clear set of iron sights in the entirety of MW3. The bulk of my loadout for the FJX Horus aims to resolve these two shortcomings and turn it into a usable SMG at mid-range.

  • Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
  • Barrel: Martis Heavy Barrel
  • Optic: JAK Glassless Optic
  • Stock: Lopper LX-D Stock
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
The FJX Horus loadout in MW3
The FJX Horus loadout in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

We’ll start off with the ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider, which eliminates any visual recoil as well as improves recoil control and shortens your radar ping when firing. The Martis Heavy Barrel reduces recoil as well but also adds some much-needed firing aim stability.

Moving on, the Bruen Heavy Support Grip and Lopper LX-D Stock both increase recoil control and gun kick control at the cost of mobility. However, given how compact the FJX Horus is, you won’t notice a drastic dip in mobility, so you can still take on close-range fights with ease. The last attachment on the loadout is the JAK Glassless Optic, which might not seem necessary, but once you get a look at the iron sights, you’ll understand. This particular optic also increases stability, making the FJX Horus slightly easier to control at range.

With these five attachments in place, you won’t see all of the FJX Horus’ recoil eliminated. All we can do is bring it down dramatically, keep its mobility and fire rate in place, and add an optic to make longer-range gunfights clearer. You’ll still want to keep gunfights in MW3 at close-mid range with this FJX Horus loadout, though.

Best Class For the FJX Horus in MW3

Once your attachments are set, you can move on to equipping the rest of the class for the FJX Horus. This includes picking the best perks, equipment, and Field Upgrade, all of which are viewable below:

Perks

  • Gloves: Assault Gloves
  • Boots: Covert Sneakers
  • Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex Grenade
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade

  • Trophy System/Portable Radar

That wraps up the loadout for the FJX Horus in MW3. It’s an enjoyable weapon once you level it up all the way, but its recoil can still be a challenge to control.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

