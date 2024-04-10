All Challenges and Rewards in the Blaze Up MW3 Event

This year has been full of events for Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone, so it was only a matter of time before we got one like Blaze Up that gave us the Stoney Sloth in April. To make the most of the event, I have all the challenges across all three modes and the rewards that follow.

Blaze Up Event: Challenges and Rewards in MW3 and Warzone

Screenshot by The Escapist.

There are 11 different challenges in the Blaze Up event for each of the main modes, which means 33 challenges in total. You only need to complete one of the 11, regardless of the mode, to earn the reward. So don’t force yourself to play one mode unless you only have Warzone.

Blaze Up Challenges and Rewards

MW3 Multiplayer Modern Warfare Zombies Warzone Reward Get 25 Operator Clean Kills with the Akimbo Attachment equipped. Get 50 Hellhound Kills with shotguns. Open 20 Loot Caches in a single Resurgence match on Rebirth Island. Double XP Token Get 10 Operator Quickscope Kills with the Stalker Boots perk equipped. Get 80 Critical Kills with Snipers, Marksman Rifles, or Battle Rifles. Activate the Boat Horn near the Factory on Rebirth Island. Hot Out of the Oven Weapon Sticker Get 20 Operator Direct Impact Launcher Kills. Get 50 Brain Rot Zombie Kills. Collect 50 gummies in High Trip Resurgence. Weedson Killstreak Skin Hit 20 Operators with Tear Gas with the Tac Mask Perk Equipped. Complete 4 Contracts. Complete 5 Spy Drones contracts. High as Duck Weapon Charm Use Stim or Battle Rage Tacticals 15 times. Destroy 4 vehicles. During infil or redeploy, land in the Gondola using the parachute on Rebirh Island. Seeing Sound Weapon Sticker Ger 4 Operator Kills within 20 seconds in one life 2 times. Get 400 Kills with a Wall Buy Weapon. Eliminate 8 players while having an active power up gumy in High Trip Resurgence. Utterly Inspiring Emblem Get 10 Operator Stuck Grenade Kills with the Demolition Vest Equipped. Destroy 3 Harvester Orbs. Have all four High Trip Resurgence power up gummies active at once. Bro, You’re Out of This World Calling Card Get 20 Operator Kills while in Smoke with the JAK Purifier Attachment Equipped. Get 200 Kills shortly after reloading with Speed Cola active. Use Squad Rage on all of your squadmates at once. Double Weapon XP Token Deploy an Inflatable Decoy Field Upgrade 15 times with the Engineer Vest Equipped. Get 30 Mercenary Critical Kills. Buy 4 players back in Resurgence using a Buy Station. Every Second an Hour Large Decal Get 25 Operator Kills with a Cooked Frag or Thermobaric Grenade. Get 250 Kills with Stamin-Up Active. Reduce the Resurgence timer for a total of 100 seconds. Battle Pass Tier Skip Get 40 Operator Kills with the Dragon’s Breath attachment equipped while sliding or crouching. Kill 3 Abominations In a single match, trade 2 cards from the Biometric Scanners at a Buy Station. Double Battle Pass XP Token

When you get all 11 challenges done, you will earn the Daymares Blueprint for the WSP Swarm. As far as blueprints go, it’s one of the coolest event versions in the game and it has an animated camo running across it. Make sure to get yours before the event comes to an end.

The good news is that you have around two weeks to complete any challenges, but other events will go live in that time. Blaze Up comes to an end on April 24.

