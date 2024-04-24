How to Get the GP-31 Grenade Pistol in Helldivers 2

Compared to the rest of the weapons in Helldivers 2, secondary weapons have been mostly useless, but the GP-31 Grenade Pistol has changed that for the better. If you don’t have this sidearm for yourself, my guide will go over how you can get it.

Helldivers 2: How to Get the GP-31 Grenade Pistol

Spend 290 Medals in the Democratic Detonation Warbond to unlock the GP-31 Grenade Pistol. Like the other Warbonds in the game, Democratic Detonation requires players to spend 1,000 Super Credits to unlock the content. Super Credits can be earned by exploring points of interest on mission maps or you can just purchase them with real-life money. Either way, unlocking the explosive-based Warbond is the first step to getting this pistol.

Once you have Democratic Detonation unlocked, the next step is to spend 290 Medals in total. At least 230 Medals are needed to unlock the final page of the Warbond. Then you need another 60 Medals to get the GP-31 Grenade Pistol itself in Helldivers 2. I highly recommend completing full Operations on the higher-tier difficulties and keeping tabs on your Daily Orders. In no time you should have all the Medals you need.

If you haven’t unlocked the other Warbonds yet, you can still jump to Democratic Detonation, so don’t worry about getting left behind. There is no time limit on any of the passes and you can take your time.

How to Use the Grenade Pistol in Helldivers 2

Equip the GP-31 Grenade Pistol in your secondary slot when you open the Armory on your ship. You can also change your weapons right before deploying for a mission, but it’s much easier to get that out of the way so you can focus on the Stratagems you want for the task ahead.

As for how the pistol functions, it shoots one grenade at a time before it needs to be reloaded. The main purpose is to destroy Fabricators or Bug Holes. In most scenarios, secondary weapons are used as a last resort between reloads. Having more readily available ways to destroy Bug Holes is a huge plus.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PC and PlayStation.

