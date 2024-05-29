How to Get the JAK Harbinger in MW3 & Warzone

Season 4 has arrived in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone which means a new Aftermarket Part in the form of the JAK Harbinger. This guide will cover exactly how you can unlock the first part included with the season and how to use it.

How to Unlock the JAK Harbinger in MW3 and Warzone

Screenshot by The Escapist.

To get the JAK Harbinger, complete at least five Weekly Challenges in Week 1 of Season 4. Each new season brings around seven fresh Aftermarket Parts for players to unlock and they are always tied to Weekly Challenges. Typically, there are 21 challenges in total for any given week. That splits into seven per main game mode, which means Zombies, Multiplayer for MW3, and Warzone. You can choose your favorite mode to get the Weekly Challenges done.

Another option is to do a little of each mode. The five challenges you complete to unlock the JAK Harbinger can be any of the total 21. So you could complete three challenges in Multiplayer and then two more in Warzone. I usually like to get all my challenges done in Multiplayer because of the fast pace. However, some weeks are more frustrating than others, and taking down Zombies can be easier. It’s really all personal preference.

Once Season 4 comes to an end, any Aftermarket Parts tied to Weekly Challenges will be added to the Armory Unlocks system. All you need for those is Daily Challenges and wins.

How to Use the JAK Harbinger in MW3 and Warzone

Select the M4 in the Gunsmith and open the Conversion Kit tab to equip the JAK Harbinger kit as an attachment. This always takes up one attachment slot and limits the other four that you can use. For this M4 conversion, the weapon becomes a .50 Cal assault rifle with far more damage output than before.

Of course, that also means more recoil and less fire rate overall. Make sure to balance the weapon so that you can still remain accurate.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

