Superi 46 SMG in MW3 and Warzone
Image via Activision
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Unlock the Superi 46 in MW3 & Warzone

A new SMG enters the fray.
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: May 23, 2024 07:43 am

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has been fully revealed. There are new weapons arriving with the start of the season, including the Superi 46 submachine gun. Here’s how to unlock the Superi 46 in MW3 and Warzone.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking the Superi 46 in MW3 & Warzone

With the Superi 46 arriving at the start of Season 4, it should come as no surprise that you unlock the SMG through the Battle Pass. The season introduces an entirely fresh Battle Pass, full of new Operator skins, weapon blueprints, and other cosmetics. The biggest prizes on the pass are the two Season 4 weapons, one of which is the Superi 46.

The Season 4 Battle Pass in MW3. Image via Activision

To unlock the Superi 46, you need to reach and complete Sector 6 of the Battle Pass. You start at Sector 1, and even if you don’t purchase the premium version of the Battle Pass, you can still reach Sector 6 by using Battle Pass Tokens. Tokens are earned via playtime, or you can purchase them outright with COD Points.

There’s also a blueprint of the Superi 46 available in Sector 21, but that takes much longer to reach than Sector 6. I recommend going straight for Sector 6 and then slowly making your way to Sector 21, but you’re free to take whatever route you wish.

Related: How to Unlock the Kar98k in MW3 & Warzone

Once you have completed Sector 6, you’ll unlock the Superi 46 and can use it freely in MW3, Zombies, or Warzone. The Superi 46 is described by Activision as “impressively impactful at closer ranges, with 30 rounds in the chamber and 90 in reserve.” The SMG is also said to feature some decent accuracy and damage at mid-range, so it should be a viable option for most playstyles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Post Tag:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Stakataka Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
pokemon stakataka
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Stakataka Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 23, 2024
Read Article Best Blacephalon Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
blacephalon pokemon go raids
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Blacephalon Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 23, 2024
Read Article How to Beat the Seahorse in Animal Well
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Beat the Seahorse in Animal Well
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Stakataka Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
pokemon stakataka
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Stakataka Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 23, 2024
Read Article Best Blacephalon Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
blacephalon pokemon go raids
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Blacephalon Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 23, 2024
Read Article How to Beat the Seahorse in Animal Well
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Beat the Seahorse in Animal Well
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 23, 2024
Author
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.