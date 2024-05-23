How to Unlock the Superi 46 in MW3 & Warzone

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has been fully revealed. There are new weapons arriving with the start of the season, including the Superi 46 submachine gun. Here’s how to unlock the Superi 46 in MW3 and Warzone.

Unlocking the Superi 46 in MW3 & Warzone

With the Superi 46 arriving at the start of Season 4, it should come as no surprise that you unlock the SMG through the Battle Pass. The season introduces an entirely fresh Battle Pass, full of new Operator skins, weapon blueprints, and other cosmetics. The biggest prizes on the pass are the two Season 4 weapons, one of which is the Superi 46.

The Season 4 Battle Pass in MW3. Image via Activision

To unlock the Superi 46, you need to reach and complete Sector 6 of the Battle Pass. You start at Sector 1, and even if you don’t purchase the premium version of the Battle Pass, you can still reach Sector 6 by using Battle Pass Tokens. Tokens are earned via playtime, or you can purchase them outright with COD Points.

There’s also a blueprint of the Superi 46 available in Sector 21, but that takes much longer to reach than Sector 6. I recommend going straight for Sector 6 and then slowly making your way to Sector 21, but you’re free to take whatever route you wish.

Once you have completed Sector 6, you’ll unlock the Superi 46 and can use it freely in MW3, Zombies, or Warzone. The Superi 46 is described by Activision as “impressively impactful at closer ranges, with 30 rounds in the chamber and 90 in reserve.” The SMG is also said to feature some decent accuracy and damage at mid-range, so it should be a viable option for most playstyles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

